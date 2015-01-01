पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:नादौती में नाली अवरूद्ध, गंदा पानी सड़क पर, लोगों का आवागमन बाधित

नादौती3 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के तिराहे पर पंचायत समिति के सामने नाली अवरूद्ध होने से गंदा पानी सड़क में भर गया है। जिससे वाहन संचालन में परेशानी हो रही है। पंचायत समिति के सामने सड़क में पानी निकासी के लिए लगाया पाइप क्षतिग्रस्त होने से पानी का निकास अवरूद्ध हो गया है। जिससे पानी सड़क में भर गया है।

नाली का पाइप क्षतिग्रस्त से सड़क में पानी भरने की सूचना कई बार ग्रामीण सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग नादौती के अधिकारियों को दे चुके है, लेकिन अभी तक क्षतिग्रस्त पाइप को नहीं बदलवाया है।

भाजपा के मंडल अध्यक्ष सुमरन सिंह खटाना, रमेश कोली, भाजपा के पूर्व जिलाउपाध्क्ष देवेन्द्र सिंह राजपूत ने बताया कि चंबल की पाइप लाइन बिछाने के दौरान गंगापुरसिटी-नादौती सड़क की एक तरफ की नाली क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने से कस्बे में पंचायत समिति के सामने तिराये, भौमिया बाबा के मंदिर से पंजाब नेशनल बैंक तक पानी का निकास अवरूद्ध होने से गंदा पानी सड़क में भर गया है।

पंचायत समिति के सामने सड़क के मध्य में लगा पाइप भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। नाली के अवरूद्ध व पाइप क्षतिग्रस्त होने की सूचना सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी व ग्राम विकास अधिकारी नादौती को देने के बावजूद भी नाली की सफाई व क्षतिग्रस्त पाइप को नहीं बदलवाया गया है। नाली का गंदा पानी सड़क में भरा रहने से आवागमन अवरूद्ध होने से लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के सहायक अभियंता बदन सिंह मीना ने बताया कि सड़क किनारे नाली का निर्माण सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग ने करवाया है। नाली की सफाई करवाने की जिम्मेदारी ग्राम पंचायत की है। तिराहे पर पानी निकासी का पाइप क्षतिग्रस्त है उसे शीघ्र बदलवा देंगे।

