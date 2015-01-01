पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जुर्माना:कोरोना गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना करने वालों पर लगाया जुर्माना

नादौती4 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करने वालों के विरुद्ध प्रशासन द्वारा सख्ती बरती जा रही है। एसडीएम रामनिवास मीना के निर्देशन में स्थानीय प्रशासन-पुलिस द्वारा कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित करवाने के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के लिए लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। वहीं गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं करने वालों के विरूद्ध जुर्माना व कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सोमवार को बस स्टैंड सहित कई स्थानों पर एक दर्जन से अधिक व्यक्ति बिना मास्क लगाए बाजार में खरीदारी करते हुए मिलने पर जुर्माना लगाया। हेडकांस्टेबल मोहनसिंह आदि ने लोगों को बताया कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण से बचने के लिए हर नागरिक अपने हाथ झागदार साबुन से बार-बार धोयें, आवश्यक कार्य से ही घर से बाहर निकले तथा मास्क का उपयोग करें। हाथों से आंख, नाक एवं मुंह को नहीं छुएं, किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान पर पान, गुटखा या जर्दा इत्यादि नहीं थूकें। बैंक, प्राईवेट या सरकारी कार्यालय, बस स्टैण्ड, एवं किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थान पर किन्ही दो व्यक्तियों के मध्य कम से कम दो गज की दूरी रखें।

