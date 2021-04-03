पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क पर दबंगों का कब्जा:जिंदोकापुरा में सड़क पर दबंगों का कब्जा, रिन्युअल वर्क नहीं करने दे रहे

नादौती4 घंटे पहले
  • अतिक्रमण हटवाकर सड़क रिन्युअल कार्य करवाने के लिए ज्ञापन दिया

जिंदोकापुरा में दबंगों ने सड़क सीमा में दबंगों ने अतिक्रमण कर रखा है, जो संवेदक को रिन्युअल वर्क नहीं करने दे रहे हैं। सड़क से अतिक्रमण हटवाकर सड़क रिन्युल कार्य शुरू करवाने की मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने मेंढेकापुरा सरपंच रेशम देवी गुर्जर प्रतिनिधि मनिराम ठेकेदार, कैमरी सरपंच कमलेश देवी गुर्जर प्रतिनिधि अतराज गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम रामनिवास गुर्जर को ज्ञापन दिया। बताया कि कैमरी से मेंढेकापुरा सड़क (2.5 किमी) सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त है। इस सड़क के रिन्युअल वर्क स्वीकृत होने पर संवेदक ने कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। जिंदोंकापुरा में दो दवंग रिन्युअल वर्क में बाधा पहुंचा रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मेंढेकापुरा ग्राम पंचायत के जिंदोकापुरा में गांव के दो दबंगों ने सड़क सीमा में चबूतरे बना रखें तथा पत्थर आदि डाल रखें हैं, जिससे आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। दबंग सड़क रिन्युअल वर्क भी संवेदक को नहीं करने दे रहा है। रिन्युअल वर्क मय नाली निर्माण के लिए सड़क के मध्य से दोनों तरफ 15-15 फीट जगह होना आवश्यक है। जिंदोकापुरा में दबंगों ने करीब 400 मीटर सड़क में अतिक्रमण कर रखा है, जिससे यहां सड़क में होकर एक वाहन मुश्किल से निकल पाता है। एसडीएम द्वारा उचित कार्यवाही का ग्रामीणों को आश्वासन दिया। मेंढेकापुरा सरपंच प्रतिनिधि मनिराम ठेकेदार, कैमरी सरपंच प्रतिनिध अतराज गुर्जर, हंसराम बाबा, दामोदर डीलर सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

