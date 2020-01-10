पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आक्रोशित राशन डीलरों ने किया प्रदर्शन:उचित मूल्य की दुकान पर घटिया गेहूं-चना भेजने से आक्रोशित राशन डीलरों ने किया प्रदर्शन

नादौती13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उचित मूल्य की दुकान पर सप्लाई में रसद सामग्री घटिया तथा तोल में कम मात्रा में आने से आक्रोषित राशन डीलरों का गुस्सा सोमवार को फूटपड़ा। नादौती पंचायत समिति के समस्त राशन डीलरों ने उपजिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। राशन डीलर्स एसोसिएशन नादौती अध्यक्ष दानसिंह मीना के नेतृत्व में समस्याओं के निराकरण की मांग को लेकर डीलरों ने जिला रसद अधिकारी के नाम एसडीएम के रीडर को ज्ञापन दिया।राशन डीलरों ने बताया कि उचित मूल्य की दुकान पर सप्लाई में घटिया राशन सामग्री भेजी जा रही है। सप्लाई में भेजे गए चना घटिया है जिन्हें लोग लेने से मना कर देते हैं। राशन की प्रत्येक दुकान पर हर माह भेजी गई राशन सामग्री तोल में 3 से 4 क्विंटल कम आती है। वारदाना का वजन भी शामिल रहता है। कम मात्रा में राशन सामग्री आने से वितरण व्यवस्था प्रभावित हो रही है। कमीशन का भुगतान समय पर करने तथा आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र के माध्यम से की जा रही राशन सामग्री भी उचित मूल्य की दुकान के माध्यम से किये जाने तथा राशन डीलरों का सामूहिक बीमा करवाने की मांग ज्ञापन में जिला रसद अधिकारी से की है। राशन डीलर भजन लाल मीना, शिवलाल, महेन्द्रसिंह, नादानसिंह, हुकम, महेश, रामजीलाल, गोपाल सेनी आदि उपस्थित थे

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें