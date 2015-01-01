पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्याय की गुहार:मृतक की पत्नी रवीना मीना की तबियत बिगड़ी, बोली-आरोपितों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही अनशन तोड़ूंगी

नादौतीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉ. महेश मीना हत्या मामले में परिजन व लोगों ने 12 वें दिन भी धरना दिया

बलदेवपुरा के डॉ. महेश मीना हत्या मामले में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग का लेकर परिजन व क्षेत्र के लोगों ने 12वें दिन भी नादौती उपजिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय के पास धरना दिया। धरना स्थल पर मृतक की पत्नी रवीना व परिवार की शिमला भूख हड़ताल पर है।

भूखे रहने के कारण मृतक की रवीना की पत्नी का स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं है। चिकित्सा टीम द्वारा जांच करने पर रवीना को हॉस्पीटल में भर्ती होने की सलाह दी गई। रवीना ने अस्प्ताल में भर्ती होने से मना कर दिया तथा ड्रीप भी नहीं चढ़वाई। उनका कहना था कि जब तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होगी, भूख हड़ताल जारी रखूंगी। उपजिला कलेक्टर रामनिवास मीना, नादौती थानाधिकारी वीरसिंह ने भी मृतक की पत्नी रवीना व धरने पर बैठे लोगों को डॉ. महेश मीना हत्या मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच करवाने और आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन दिया और धरना समाप्त करने के लिए समझाइश की। रवीना व धरने पर बैठे लोगों का कहना था कि जब तक आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होगी धरना जारी रखेंगे। गौरतलब है कि मामले में वांछित आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर परिजन 5 दिसम्बर से धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से मृतक के परिजन व क्षेत्र के लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें