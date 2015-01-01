पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • 10 Festival Special Trains Including Jodhpur Varanasi Still Full, But The Railway Does Not Even Know How Long It Will Run

स्पेशल ट्रेन:जोधपुर-वाराणसी सहित 10 त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनें अब भी फुल, लेकिन कब तक चलेंगी ये रेलवे को भी पता नहीं

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी). रेलवे बोर्ड ने अक्टूबर के मध्य तक देशभर में त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया था। जिसके तहत करीब 12 ट्रेनों का संचालन जयपुर से भी किया जा रहा है। हालांकि इनमें से दो ट्रेनों (अजमेर-जम्मूतवी पूजा सुपरफास्ट) का संचालन किसान आंदोलन के चलते एक भी दिन नहीं किया जा सका।

जबकि 10 अन्य ट्रेनें फुल ऑक्युपेंसी के साथ संचालित हैं। इन ट्रेनों में भी का आलम ये है कि त्योहार निकल जाने के बाद भी इन ट्रेनों में 15-15 दिन बाद की भी लंबी वेटिंग है। रेलवे ने आधिकारिक रूप से इन ट्रेनों को 30 नवंबर और 1 दिसंबर तक संचालित किया हुआ है।

लेकिन उसके बाद ये ट्रेनें बंद होंगी या निरंतर चलेंगी इसका पता खुद रेलवे के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को भी नहीं है। जिसके चलते इन ट्रेनों में आगामी दिनों के लिए रिजर्वेशन कराने के लिए स्टेशन जा रहे लोग जब इन ट्रेनों में आगे के तारीख में टिकट कराते हैं, तो रिजर्वेशन क्लर्क उन्हें ट्रेन नहीं होने की बात कहकर घर भेज देता है। ऐसे में उन लोगों को निराश होना पड़ रहा है और परेशानी का भी सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
मरुधर, सियालदाह सभी ट्रेनों में हाउसफुल
रेलवे द्वारा त्यौहार को देखते हुए जयपुर से श्रीगंगानगर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस-श्रीगंगानगर, जोधपुर-वाराणसी-जोधपुर (मरुधर एक्सप्रेस), जयपुर-हैदराबाद-जयपुर, अजमेर-सियालदाह-अजमेर, न्यूभुज-बरेली-न्यूभुज ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू किया था। इन सभी ट्रेनों में वेटिंग लिस्ट 80-100 के बीच है। ये स्थिति तो त्यौहार के बाद की है।

त्यौहार से पहले तो इन ट्रेनों में नो रूम आ गया था। ये सभी ट्रेनें 12 महीने फुल ऑक्युपेंसी के साथ संचालित होने वाली ट्रेनें हैं। अगर इन ट्रेनों की संचालन अवधि में विस्तार नहीं किया जाता है, तो एक तरफ जहां यात्रियों को बड़ा झटका लगेगा। वहीं रेलवे को भी राजस्व का नुकसान होगा।

