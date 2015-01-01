पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट:जयपुर की सड़कों पर जल्द दौड़ेंगी 100 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें, डेमो के बाद गिनाई कमियां पहले दूर होंगी, फिर चलेंगी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
बसों के चलने से पॉल्यूशन भी कंट्रोल हो सकेगा, जिससे शहर की हवा शुद्ध हो सकेगी
  • चैचिस से निकलने वाली पानी की निकासी ठीक से करने और चढ़ने-उतरने वाले गेट की हाइट को बढ़ाने की सिफारिश की है

शहर के पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में चल रही लो फ्लोर बसों के साथ जल्द ही 100 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें भी दौडेंगी। इलेक्ट्रिक बसों का जेसीटीएसएल अफसरों के सामने डेमो हो चुका है। शुरूआती डेमो वाली बस में जेसीटीएसएल अफसर और टेक्निकल विंग के अधिकारियों को लोगों की सुविधा के लिए बस में दस कमी सामने आई है।

विंग ने इसकी रिपोर्ट प्रशासन को सौंपी दी है। प्रशासन ने यह रिपोर्ट कंपनी को भेज दी है। ये कमियां ठीक होने के बाद मार्च में शहर के पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में कुछ इलेक्ट्रिक बसें शामिल होगी।

ये है कमियां : कंपनी की ओर से भेजी गई डेमो बस का निरीक्षण करने के बाद कमेटी को ड्राइवर के लिए सेपरेट कैबिन नहीं होना, पीछे की तरफ कंडक्टर की सीट नहीं होने, दिव्यांग-जनों के लिए बस में चढ़ने के लिए हाइड्रोलिक रैंप का नहीं होना, बस के विंडो के ग्लास को खोलने के लिए पावर बटन लगे हुए हैं। इसके साथ मैनुअल बटन लगाने की सिफारिश की है।

वहीं बस के इंजन में आ रही आवाज को कम करने, चैचिस से निकलने वाली पानी की निकासी ठीक से करने और चढ़ने-उतरने वाले गेट की हाइट को बढ़ाने की सिफारिश की है। इन कमियों के दूर होने के बाद उम्मीद है कि शहर के लोगों को मार्च तक इलेक्ट्रिक बसें मिल सकेंगी। इन बसों के चलने से पॉल्यूशन भी कंट्रोल हो सकेगा, जिससे शहर की हवा शुद्ध हो सकेगी।

