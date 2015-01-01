पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की राजधानी साबित हो रहा है जयपुर:प्रदेश में 1024 रोगी मिले, इनमें अकेले जयपुर से 357 संक्रमित, 2 की मौत, एक दिन में बढ़ गए 101 केस

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेश में जयपुर ही रहा, जहां मंगलवार को 100 से ज्यादा मरीज मिले, यानी अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड रचा
  • अब तक 10.59 लाख व्यक्तियों के चालान, 3.57 लाख बिना मास्क वाले

राजधानी जयपुर कोरोना संक्रमित की भी राजधानी बन गया है। पूरे प्रदेश में मंगलवार को 1024 नए मरीज मिले, जिनमें 357 जयपुर से हैं। मंगलवार को प्रदेशभर में 100 से ज्यादा मरीज जयपुर में ही मिले। 357 नए केसेज में से 2 रोगियों की मौत हो गई। सोमवार को 256 पॉजिटिव मिले थे, यानी एक ही दिन में 101 नए संक्रमित ज्यादा मिले।

शहर के टॉप-10 क्षेत्रों में मानसरोवर, झोटवाड़ा, सोडाला, सांगानेर में लगातार पॉजिटिव केसेज मिल रहे है। यहां पर लगातार आंकड़ा बढ़ रहा है। इधर, एसएमएस अस्पताल के मेडिसन विभाग के डॉ.रमन शर्मा का कहना है कि एक दिन के आधार पर आंकलन नहीं किया जा सकता। हालांकि कोरोना वायरस पर सोश्यल डिस्टेसिंग की पालना व बाहर निकलने पर मास्क लगाकर वायरस पर मौजूदा समय में काबू पाया जा सकता है।

कहां-कितने केसेज

वैशाली नगर, झोटवाड़ा में 34-34, मानसरोवर-31, मालवीय नगर-26, सोडाला, सांगानेर में 18-18, जगतपुरा, अजमेर रोड़ में 17-17, प्रताप नगर, गोविन्दगढ़ में 14-14, शास्त्री नगर-11, विद्याधर नगर-14, गोपालपुरा-10, दुर्गापुरा-9, बनीपार्क, ब्रहमपूरी में 7-7, आमेर-6, आदर्श नगर, जवाहर नगर, लाल कोठी, महेश नगर में 5-5, फुलेरा, सिविल लाइंस, सांभर में 4-4, सिरसी, बगरु में 3-3, चांदपोल, दूदू , हरमाड़ा, किशनपोल, माणक चौक, मुरलीपुरा में 2-2, चौड़ा रास्ता, जौहरी बाजार, सी-स्कीम, सैन्ट्रल जैल, चाकसू, आगरा रोड़, सीकर रोड़, गांधी नगर, पुरानी बस्ती, फागी, जमवारामगढ़, कोटपूतली में एक-एक संक्रमित मिला है।

राजधानी में काेराेना की ओवरऑल स्थिति
पाॅजिटिव 54448
कुल माैतें 480
रिकवल 47594
एक्टिव केस 6374

कोरोनाकाल में गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन, अब तक 10.59 लाख व्यक्तियों के चालान, 3.57 लाख बिना मास्क वाले

राजस्थान एपिडेमिक अध्यादेश के तहत कोरोना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वाले 10 लाख 59 हजार लोगों के अब तक चालान काटे जा चुके हैं। डीजीपी एम एल लाठर ने बताया कि सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 3 लाख 57 हजार, बिना मास्क पहने लोगों को सामान बेचने पर 14 हजार 347, निर्धारित सुरक्षित भौतिक दूरी नहीं रखने पर 6 लाख 84 हजार 619 व्यक्तियों के चालान किए गए है।

निषेधाज्ञा तथा क्वारंटाइन मापदण्डों का उल्लघंन करने पर 3 हजार 856 एफआईआर दर्ज कर अब तक 9 हजार 909 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। निषेधाज्ञा व एमवी एक्ट के तहत 12 लाख 97 हजार 366 वाहनों का चालान एवं 1 लाख 78 हजार 410 वाहनों को जब्त किया गया एवं करीब 24 करोड़ 35 लाख रुपये से अधिक जुर्माना वसूल किया जा चुका है।

प्रदेश में 32 हजार 302 व्यक्तियों को सीआरपीसी के प्रावधानों के तहत शांति भंग के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। सोशल मीडिया के दुरुपयोग के मामलों में अब तक 232 मुकदमे दर्ज कर 303 असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ अभियोग दर्ज किया है एवं 256 को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

