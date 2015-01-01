पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • 112 Crores Received From The Center To Improve The Health Of The Air To The Corporations With Congress Mayor In Jaipur Jodhpur

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम बिग कंट्रोवर्सी:हवा की सेहत सुधारने के लिए केंद्र से मिले 112 करोड़ जयपुर-जोधपुर में कांग्रेस मेयर वाले निगमों को ही दिए

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस ने अपने हाथ में ही रखा बजट; सवाल- भाजपा को क्यों नहीं?
  • विवाद बढ़ा तो अफसर बोले- नो पॉलिटिक्स ओनली एडजस्टमेंट

(ओम प्रकाश शर्मा). अफसर-कर्मचारी एवं संसाधनों के बंटवारे को लेकर नगर निगम ग्रेटर एवं सरकार के बीच विवाद थमा भी नहीं था कि केंद्र सरकार से मिले 112.50 करोड़ रुपए के बंटवारे को लेकर नया विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। दरअसल, वित्त आयोग ने जयपुर एवं जोधपुर में एयर पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल के लिए यह राशि राज्य सरकार को भेजी थी।

डीएलबी को यह राशि दोनों शहरों में एक नोडल एजेंसी बनाकर ट्रांसफर करनी थी। राशि उन निगमों को ट्रांसफर कर दी गई, जहां कांग्रेस के मेयर व बोर्ड बने हैं यानी जयपुर हेरिटेज को 82.50 और जोधपुर उत्तर को 30 करोड़ रुपए दिए गए। वहीं, जयपुर ग्रेटर मेयर सौम्या गुर्जर और जोधपुर दक्षिण मेयर वनिता सेठ ने गहरी नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा है कि नियमानुसार पैसा उनके ही निगम खाते में ट्रांसफर नहीं किया गया तो मामला केंद्र सरकार तक ले जाएंगे।

विवाद बढ़ता देख अफसरों का कहना है कि इसमें एक नोडल एजेंसी बनाकर पैसा ट्रांसफर किया गया है और जरूरत के हिसाब से संबंधित निगम में ट्रांसफर कर दिया जाएगा। हालांकि, अफसरों के इस जवाब से दोनों ही मेयर संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। इससे विवाद अभी और बढ़ सकता है।

जयपुर हेरिटेज को 82.50 करोड़, जोधपुर उत्तर को 30 करोड़ रुपए मिले

जयपुर, जोधपुर एवं कोटा में दो-दो नगर निगम बनाए गए थे। कोटा में दोनों बोर्ड कांग्रेस, जयपुर हेरिटेज व जोधपुर उत्तर में कांग्रेस तथा जयपुर ग्रेटर व जोधपुर दक्षिण में भाजपा के मेयर चुने गए। वित्त आयोग ने 82.50 करोड़ रुपए जयपुर व 30 करोड़ रुपए जोधपुर शहर के विकास कार्यों के लिए जारी किए हैं, जिसे डीएलबी ने जयपुर से कांग्रेस मेयर वाले निगम हेरिटेज और जोधपुर से भी कांग्रेसी बोर्ड वाले निगम को ही नोडल एजेंसी बनाया गया। सवाल यह उठता है कि सरकार ने दोनों शहरों में उन्हीं निगमों को नोडल एजेंसी क्यों बनाया, जहां कांग्रेस का बोर्ड था। अब ग्रेटर में पैसे चाहिए होंगे तो हेरिटेज से मांगने होंगे और इसमें विवाद होते ही रहेंगे।

26 नवंबर को भी हुआ था विवाद

  • जयपुर में कर्मचारी-अफसरों और संसाधनों के विभाजन पर भी विवाद हो चुका है। कर्मचारी और अफसरों का विभाजन 60:40 में होना था, लेकिन ग्रेटर के बजाय हेरिटेज नगर निगम को संसाधन व सफाईकर्मी ज्यादा मिले हैं। हेरिटेज में 100 और ग्रेटर में 150 वार्ड हैं।
  • हेरिटेज निगम के 113 स्क्वायर किमी एरिया में रोजाना 640 मीट्रिक टन कचरा उठाने के लिए 4072 कर्मचारी दिए गए। वहीं, ग्रेटर निगम के 274 स्क्वायर किमी एरिया में रोजाना 837 मीट्रिक टन कचरा उठाने के लिए सिर्फ 3217 कर्मचारी दिए गए। इस पर भी ग्रेटर मेयर सौम्या गुर्जर ने नाराजगी जाहिर की थी।

ग्रेटर जिम्मेदारी को लेकर भेदभाव की हवा

कांग्रेस के निगम ही नोडल एजेंसी क्यों? डायरेक्टर बोले- नो कमेंट्स
^किसी एक निगम को नोडल एजेंसी बनाकर बजट ट्रांसफर किया जाना था, ऐसा ही किया है। इसमें भाजपा-कांग्रेस का कोई मतलब नहीं है? सिस्टम है एडजस्टमेंट कर लेंगे।
- दीपक नंदी, डीएलबी डायरेक्टर

बजट हेरिटेज को दिया है जबकि देनदारी ग्रेटर की ज्यादा है: सीईओ
^बजट हेरिटेज नगर निगम को दिया है, जबकि देनदारी ग्रेटर नगर निगम की ज्यादा है। अब हमें हेरिटेज नगर निगम से ही बजट मांगना पड़ेगा।
- दिनेश यादव, सीईओ, नगर निगम ग्रेटर जयपुर

भाजपा मेयर बोलीं- केंद्र को पत्र लिखेंगे

^ सरकार ने वित्त आयोग का पूरा बजट उत्तर को दे दिया। बजट हम उत्तर से क्याें मांगेंगे। सरकार को बजट देना पड़ेगा नहीं तो केंद्र सरकार को पत्र लिखेंगे। शहर के विकास के नाम पर भेदभाव किया जा रहा है।
- वनिता सेठ, मेयर, जोधपुर दक्षिण
^ कर्मचारी-अफसर व संसाधनों में भेदभाव के बाद अब बजट को लेकर भेदभाव किया जा रहा है। एक नोडल एजेंसी ही बनानी थी तो ग्रेटर क्यों नहीं। सरकार का शहर के विकास पर रवैया भेदभाव वाला है।
- सौम्या गुर्जर, मेयर, ग्रेटर नगर निगम जयपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें