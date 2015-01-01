पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन ठगी:12.50 लाख रुपए के इनाम के लालच में गंवा दी 1.20 करोड़ की रकम, हाथ न लगी फूटी कौड़ी

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में एक बुजुर्ग से हुई ऑनलाइन ठगी, सायबर थाने में मामला दर्ज।

जयपुर के सायबर थाने में ऑनलाइन ठगी का एक बड़ा मामला दर्ज हुआ है। इसमें जयपुर के मानसरोवर में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति से 1 करोड़ 20 लाख रुपए की ठगी की गई है। ये ठगी केवल 12 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की इनामी राशि देने का लालच देकर की गई। बुजुर्ग ने इतनी बड़ी रकम जमा करवाने के लिए अपनी तमाम जमा पूंजी (बैंक रकम, एफडी) के अलावा शेयर्स, बॉण्ड और यहां तक की घर का सोना भी बेच दिया। पुलिस ने मामले दर्ज कर अब जांच शुरू कर दी है।

सायबर थाना पुलिस से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक राजेन्द्र नाथ (74) पुत्र गणेश लाल भार्गव ने मामला दर्ज कि उसने 10 फरवरी को स्नेपडील कंपनी से ऑनलाइन वॉशिंग पाउडर मंगवाया था, जिसकी 13 फरवरी को डिलीवरी हो गई। सामान मिलने के कुछ दिन बाद 26 फरवरी को परिवादी के पास एक कॉल आया कि आपका स्नेपडील कंपनी से 12.50 लाख रुपए का इनाम निकला है। इनाम की राशि के लिए आपको टैक्स व अन्य चार्ज के पेटे पेटीएम खाते में 26,600 रुपए जमा करवाने होंगे। इनाम के लालच में आकर बुजुर्ग ने 28 फरवरी को बताई रकम जमा करवा दिए। ठगों ने पैसे मांगने का सिलसिला यहीं नहीं और बाद में अलग-अलग शुल्क बताकर पेटीएम खातों में 4.17 लाख रुपए और जमा करवा लिए। इतना ही नहीं वाट्सएप पर चैट करके अपना बैंक खाता की डिटेल दी और उसमें कैश डिपोजिट मशीन के जरिए 6.04 लाख रुपए अलग-अलग दिनों में और जमा करवा लिए।

आरटीजीएस, एनईएफटी के जरिए जमा करवाए 97.64 लाख रुपए
ठगों ने बुर्जुग को झांसा देना बंद नहीं किया और जून में नया वित्तवर्ष शुरू होने की बात कहते हुए अलग से कंपनी में बेनीफिशरी खाते खुलवाने की बात कही। ताकि आपके पुराने पैसे उस काउंट में आ सके और आगे की प्रोसेस की जा सके। इस खाते को खुलवाने और इनाम की राशि सहित तमाम जमा करवाई राशि को वापस दिलाने की बात कहकर बुजुर्ग से जून से लेकर अक्टूबर तक आरटीजीएस, एनईएफटी के जरिए 97.64 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा रकम आईडीबीआई, एक्सिस बैंक, कोटक महिंद्रा सहित अन्य बैंक खातों में ट्रांसफर करवा ली। इसके अलावा फोन-पे के जरिए भी 7.46 लाख रुपए जमा करवा लिए।

