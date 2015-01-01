पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में कोरोना विस्फोट:प्रदेश में सिर्फ चार दिन में 12263 पॉजिटिव केस आए, आज फिर संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 3000 से ज्यादा

जयपुरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
सरकार के निर्देशों के बाद जयपुर में शाम 7 बजे से पहले ही बाजारों में दुकानें बंद होना शुरु हो गई है।
  • राजस्थान में सोमवार को 3232 केस सामने आए, कोरोना से 18 लोगों की मौत
  • जयपुर में 599 केस, जोधपुर में 435, अलवर में 276 और कोटा में 275 केस मिले

राज्य में सोमवार को लगातार चौथे दिन कोरोना विस्फोट हुआ। यहां पिछले चार दिनों में 12 हजार 263 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके है। सोमवार को भी आंकड़ा 3000 के पार पहुंच गया। यहां 3232 कोरोना केस सामने आए। वहीं, 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इससे राजस्थान में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2 लाख 47 हजार 168 पहुंच गया। प्रदेश में अब तक कोरोना की वजह से 2181 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

राजस्थान में 220871 मरीज हुए रिकवर, अब 24116 एक्टिव केस

राजस्थान में 220871 मरीज रिकवर होने पर डिस्चार्ज हुए है। इससे अब 24116 ऐसे एक्टिव केस है, जो कि अभी संक्रमित है। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को राजस्थान में 2764 और 21 नवंबर को 3007 केस, 22 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 3260 केस और आज 23 नवंबर को 3232 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे। इससे पहले जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के 8 जिलों में 22 नवंबर से शाम को 7 बजे बाजार बंद होना शुरु हो गए है। यहां रात 8 बजे से नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू होने का सोमवार को दूसरा दिन है। पहले दिन इसका व्यापक असर देखने को मिला।

जयपुर में 43 हजार के पार हुआ कोरोना पॉजिटिव केसों का आंकड़ा

राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में सोमवार को 599 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। यहां कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 43 हजार के पार हो गया है। इसी तरह, जोधपुर में 435, अलवर में 276 और कोटा में 275, बीकानेर में 182, भीलवाड़ा में 160, अजमेर में 187, नागौर में 134, श्रीगंगानगर में 102 और उदयपुर में 100 नए केस सामने आए।

इसके अलावा बांसवाड़ा में 9, बारां में 30, बाड़मेर में 59, भरतपुर में 90, बूंदी में 38, चित्तौड़गढ़ और चुरु में 47-47, दौसा में 22, धौलपुर में 2, डूंगरपुर में 12, हनुमानगढ़ में 88, जैसलमेर में 20, जालौर में 48, झालावाड़ में 16, झुंझूनूं में 23, करौली में 14, पाली में 85, प्रतापगढ़ में 13, राजसमंद में 13, सवाईमाधोपुर में शून्य, सीकर में 27, सिरोही में 30, टोंक में 49 नए केस सामने आए।

