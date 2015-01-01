पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:राजस्थान में 1247 नए मरीज, कुल 3 लाख के करीब पहुंचे

जयपुर22 मिनट पहले
प्रदेश में बुधवार को 1247 नए रोगी मिले और कुल संक्रमित बढ़कर 294831 हो गए। बड़ी चिंता का विषय यह है कि मात्र 3 जिलों में 100 से अधिक रिकवर हुए। बाकी 30 जिलों में 100 से भी कम लोग रिकवर हुए। 8 जिले तो ऐसे हैं जहां 10 या इससे भी कम लोग ठीक हुए। जयपुर में 790, जोधपुर में 436 और उदयपुर में 114 रोगी ठीक हुए।

