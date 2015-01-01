पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीचे आता कोरोना का ग्राफ:राजस्थान में आज मिले 1307 मरीज, जयपुर में 97 दिन बाद केसों की संख्या 300 से नीचे पहुंची

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
एक्टिव केस के मामलों में जयपुर की स्थिति खराब है, यहां प्रदेश के कुल एक्टिव केसों का 44 फीसदी मरीज मौजूद है।
  • प्रदेश में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 2,89,999 पर पहुंची, मौत का आंकड़ा 2528 पर आया
  • अब तक कोरोना से 2,70,650 मरीज ठीक हो चुके है

प्रदेश में कोरोना का बढ़ता ग्राफ अब नीचे आ रहा है। शनिवार को भी पूरे प्रदेश में 1307 नए संक्रमित केस मिले हैं। राजधानी जयपुर के लिए खास बात ये रही कि करीब 97 दिन बाद कोरोना केसों की संख्या 300 से नीचे गई है। हालांकि जयपुर में रिकवरी रेट की बात करें तो यह बहुत कम है, यही कारण है कि यहां एक्टिव केसों की संख्या पूरे प्रदेश में मौजूद एक्टिव केसों की संख्या का 44.40 फीसदी है।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट पर नजर डाले तो आज प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना के मरीज जयपुर में 280 मिले है, जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर जोधपुर में 119 केस। प्रदेश में आज कोरोना से 14 लोगों की जान चली गई। एक्टिव केसों की बात करें तो पूरे प्रदेश में 16821 है, जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा जयपुर में 7470 है।

इन शहरों में आए इतने मरीज
जयपुर, जोधपुर के अलावा आज अजमेर में 65, अलवर 55, बारां 18, भरतपुर 39, भीलवाड़ा 65, बीकानेर 18, बूंदी 36, चित्तौड़गढ़ 34, चूरू 16, धौलपुर 27, डूंगरपुर 61, गंगानगर 10, जैसलमेर 18, जालौर 23, करौली 15, कोटा 96, नागौर 41, पाली 31, राजसमंद 75, सवाई माधोपुर 13, सीकर व सिरोही में 14-14, टोंक 25 और उदयपुर में 51 मरीज मिले है। जबकि झालावाड़, प्रतापगढ़, बाड़मेर में 9-9, झुंझुनूं 6, हनुमानगढ़-बारां 4-4 और दौसा में 7 मरीज मिले है।

5 सितंबर बाद जयपुर में सबसे कम केस
राजधानी जयपुर में कोरोना केसों की बात करें तो राहत की खबर ये है कि 5 सितंबर बाद यहां केसों की संख्या 300 से नीचे रही है। इससे पहले आखिरी बार 5 सितंबर को 295 केस आए थे, जिसके बाद से 11 दिसंबर तक प्रतिदिन केसों का आंकड़ा 300 से ऊपर ही रहा है। हालांकि दूसरी तरफ निराशा जनक खबर ये है कि कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों की संख्या बहुत ज्यादा है। यहां पूरे प्रदेश के मौजूदा एक्टिव केस की तुलना में 44.40 फीसदी एक्टिव केस है। रिकवरी रेट देखे तो पूरे प्रदेश में 93.32 प्रतिशत है, जबकि जयपुर में यह रेट 85 फीसदी है।

