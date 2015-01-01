पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:अमानीशाह को द्रव्यवती नदी बनाने पर 1400 करोड़ खर्च, काम तो नहीं, तारीखें ‘बहती’ रहीं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जहां पानी नहीं वहीं नाव डूबी, यह द्रव्यवती नदी है। इस पर 1400 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होने के बाद भी हालात निराश करते हैं। -फोटो; अनिल शर्मा
  • बीजेपी सरकार ने जिस 16 किमी का उद्घाटन किया, वहां भी काम चल रहे

अमानीशाह नाले को द्रव्यवती बनाने का जो अभियान जोर-शोर से चला उस पर 1400 करोड़ खर्च हो चुके हैं। लेकिन नाला अभी तक नदी का स्वरूप नहीं ले सका। 200 कॉलोनियों और 2 लाख लोगों के फ्रंट से गुजर रही नदी कहीं भी साफ नहीं है। बस, तारीखें बही जा रही हैं।

कांग्रेस सरकार में 6 महीने तो पैसे के विवादों के चलते काम ही बंद रहा। फिर जबकि मंत्री ने इनकी अनुमति भी दी तो काम केवल रेंग-भर रहे हैं। नाले को नदी की तरह साफ-सुथरे पानी बहाने के तरीके तक इजाद नहीं हो पाए। पूरे एरिया में गंदगी-मलबा तक बाहर नहीं निकाल पा रहे।

इंजीनियरों की फौज, लोन का पैसा, एडवांस भी दिए

शहर के लिए प्रोजेक्ट की जरूरत जान लोन लेकर काम शुरू कराए। इंजीनियरों की पूरी टीम झोंकी, जिनमें शुरुआत से खुद डायरेक्टर और जेडीसी के अलावा 1 अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता, 1 एसई, 3 एक्सईएन, 8 एईएन-जेईएन रहे।

अब तक केवल यही काम हो पाए

  • 16 किमी में सुशीलपुरा पुलिया से बीटू बाईपास के आगे तक के काम
  • 5 एसटीपी पूरे (गोनेर में लाइन-सीवर का काम कोर्ट की वजह से प्रभावित)
  • 3 पार्क (बंबाला पुलिया, शास्त्री नगर, शिप्रा पथ)

नदी पूरी गंदी-प्रदूषित, क्योंकि

  • देहलावास सीवरेज प्लांट से गंदा पानी छोड़ा जा रहा, प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड से पानी के सैंपल जांच कराए तो तय खतरनाक लेवल पर मिले।
  • सांगानेर में 19 इंडस्ट्रीज को नदी में पानी छोड़ते पकड़ा। यहां 150 से ज्यादा फैक्ट्रियों का पानी जा रहा
  • विश्वकर्मा और आसपास कोल्ड स्टोरेज, फैक्ट्रियों का पानी जा रहा।

70 करोड़ के तो काम अधूरे

  • हसनपुरा में 700 मीटर के काम, जहां चौड़ाई ही नहीं मिली
  • गोनेर ब्रिज से 2 किलोमीटर आगे के काम 70 प्रतिशत तक बकाया।
  • 750 मीटर एरिया में 3कोर्ट केसेज
  • साइकिल ट्रैक 8 किमी बकाया।
  • 17 हजार पौधों में आधे ही लगे
  • वॉक वे, स्टोन क्लेडिंग, चैनलिंग, लाइनिंग, ग्रास लैंड के काम बाकी।
