पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फाइनेंस कमेटी की बैठक में एसीएस ने दी मंजूरी:जयपुर-चित्तौड़गढ़ शहर में 9 पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट पर खर्च होंगे 140.86 करोड़

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जयपुर व चितौड़गढ़ के 9 पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट पर 140.86 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। जलदाय विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव सुधांश पंत की अध्यक्षता में हुई फाइनेंस कमेटी (एफसी) की बैठक में इन प्रोजेक्ट को प्रशासनिक व वित्तीय मंजूरी दी है। बैठक में चूरू जिले के राजगढ़ व धौलपुर जिले के राजाखेड़ा कस्बों की शहरी जल प्रदाय योजनाओं तथा उदयपुर टाउन व इससे सटे हुए 10 गांवों में जयसमंद झील से पेयजल के लिए भूजल बढ़ाने के प्रोजेक्ट का अनुमोदन किया। बनीपार्क क्षेत्र में इंदिरा कॉलोनी व सिंधी कॉलोनी के लिए 458.60 लाख, जयसिंहपुरा खोर व आमेर में बीसलपुर पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट से संबंधित सेंट्रल ट्रांसफर मेन के पुनर्गठन कार्य के लिए 9422 लाख की मंजूरी दी।

ब्रह्मपुरी क्षेत्र में ब्रह्मपुरी हैड वर्कर्स पर पहले से बने स्वच्छ जलाशय के साथ 5 हजार किलोलीटर की अतिरिक्त क्षमता विकसित करने के लिए 356.55 लाख, बंधा बस्ती की शहरी जल प्रदाय योजना के पुनर्गठन के लिए 925.57 लाख, भट्टा बस्ती में शहरी जल प्रदाय योजना के पुनर्गठन के लिए 817.00 लाख, बेनीवाल बाग और गुर्जर घाटी में 2 हजार किलोलीटर क्षमता के स्वच्छ जलाशय निर्माण के लिए 465.41 लाख, जयपुर शहर की चारदीवारी व आसपास के क्षेत्र में नई पाईप लाइन बिछाने और जोड़ने, पुरानी और दूषित पाइपलाइनों को बदलने और सर्विस कनेक्शन देने के लिए 671.00 लाख तथा ब्रह्मपुरी हैडवर्कर्स के तहत 2 हजार किलोलीटर क्षमता के ओवर हैड सर्विस रिजर्ववायर के निर्माण के लिए 679.39 लाख के कार्यों की मंजूरी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser