आईसीयू संकट:15 दिन पहले रोजाना 3 मरीजों को आईसीयू की जरूरत थी, अब इनकी संख्या 8 से 10 हो गई है

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 5 दिन से संक्रमण की जो स्थिति है, इतने ही गंभीर मरीज आते रहे तो 7 दिन में किसी अस्पताल में नहीं मिलेगा आईसीयू
  • मरीजों में लंग्स इंफेक्शन ज्यादा आ रहा है, ऐसे में आईसीयू की जरूरत पड़ रही है

(संदीप शर्मा). सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में वेंटीलेटर की कमी पर सरकार भले ही “शांत” हो लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि यदि मरीजों की यही तादाद बनी रही तो आने वाले महज 15 दिनों में अस्पतालों के आईसीयू में बेड की कमी होना तय है।

सरकार का कहना है कि छोटे निजी अस्पतालों में आईसीयू बेड खाली हैं लेकिन लोग वहां नहीं जाना चाहते लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि इन अस्पतालों में बहुत अधिक बेड नहीं हैं और दूसरा लोगों के विश्वास पर खरे नहीं हैं। इन निजी अस्पतालों में जाने से बेहतर आरयूएचएस में जाना पसंद कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में आने वाले दिनों में न केवल सरकारी बल्कि सभी प्रमुख निजी अस्पतालों में मरीजों को बेड के लिए परेशान होना तय है।

आरयूएचएस में हर दिन सैंकड़ों मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं। वेंटीलेटर कम बचे हैं और इसी स्थिति से आने वाले महज सात दिनों में ये सभी बेड फुल हो जाएंगे। क्योंेकि पहले जहां हर दिन दो से तीन मरीजों को वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत पड़ रही थी, वहीं अब 8 से 10 मरीजों को वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत पड़ रही है। ऐसे में अस्पतालों में निश्चित रूप से आईसीयू बेड कम होने हैं। वो वजह- जिनके कारण आईसीयू की डिमांड बढ़ी

1 रिपीट केस बढ़े हैं, जिनमें संक्रमण काफी अधिक आ रहा है। इन मरीजों में लंग्स इंफेक्शन ज्यादा आ रहा है। ऐसे में आईसीयू की जरूरत पड़ रही है। 2. मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है तो बुजुर्ग और अन्य बीमारियों वाले लोग भी चपेट में आ रहे हैं। इनके लिए कोविड खतरनाक है तो पॉजिटिव आते ही इनकी तबीयत बिगड़ रही है। नतीजतन आईसीयू की जरूरत होती है।

3. प्रदूषण और सर्दी की वजह से हार्ट, सीओपीडी, अस्थमा के मरीजों को कोविड होते ही संक्रमण बहुत तेजी से बढ़ता है और मरीज के संभलने से पहले तबीयत बगड़ रही है। इन लोगों को भी आईसीयू की आवश्यकता होती है। बीमार होने वालों में बुजुर्ग अधिक हैं। रिकवरी रेट भी कम हो रहा है। इन लोगों में इंफेक्शन बढ़ते ही आईसीयू चाहिए होता है।

भास्कर लाइव

केस 1 झोेटवाड़ा

कपिल किशोर शर्मा को तबीयत खराब होने पर निजी अस्पताल के आईसीयू से आरयूएचएस लाया गया। गुरुवार दोपहर को 1 बजे लाने के बाद 2 बजे वार्ड में भर्ती कर दिया गया। लेकिन लिवर में खराबी होने की वजह से तबीयत बिगड़ती चली गई और रात को तुरंत आईसीयू की जरूरत पड़ी। लेकिन रात 11 बजे तक उन्हें आईसीयू नहीं मिल सका। जबकि परिजनों का कहना था कि वे दोपहर से ही आईसीयू की डिमांड कर रहे हैं।

केस 2 करतारपुरा

बोहरीलाल को एसएमएस से आरयूएचएस लाया गया। बुधवार को उन्हें लाया गया लेकिन आईसीयू में बेड नहीं मिला। डॉक्टर गंभीर निमोनिया बता चुके हैं और परिजनों का कहना है कि यदि आईसीयू नहीं मिला तो बचाना काफी मुश्किल हो जाएगा। इसी तरह टोंक से आए रामेश्वर प्रसाद गुप्ता को भी लंग्स में इंफेक्शन है और उनकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। परिजनों ने भी वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत बताई है।

इनकी मानें तो अगले सप्ताह 20 बेड बढ़ जाएंगे

सरकार ने तय किया है कि आरयूएचएस में आईसीयू बेड बढ़ाएगी। अगले सप्ताह तक यहां 20 बेड बढ़ाने की तैयारी चल रही है। वहीं ईएसआई कोविड अस्पताल में जो आईसीयू बनाया गया है, वह कुछ मायनों में सही नहीं है। दो बार उसका निरीक्षण हो चुका है और अब फिर से निरीक्षण के बाद सही रिपोर्ट आने पर वहां भी आईसीयू शुरू किए जाएंगे।

^कई छोटे अस्पतालों में वेंटीलेटर हैं, लेकिन लोग वहां नहीं जा रहे, इसलिए कुछ परेशानी आ रही है। हम आरयूएचएस में भी बेड बढ़ाने जा रहे हैं, अगले सप्ताहांत तक बढ़ जाएंगे। इसके अलावा सब कुछ सही रहा तो ईएसआई हॉस्पिटल में भी आईसीयू बेड शुरू कर दिए जाएंगे।
-सिद्धार्थ महाजन, हैल्थ सेक्रेट्री।

पुलिस को 24 घंटे में मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले केवल 38 लोग मिले

पुलिस मास्क नहीं लगाने और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने वालाें पर कारवाई नहीं कर रही है। गत 24 घंटे में पुलिस को मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले केवल 38 लाेग ही मिले। दाे गज की दूरी नहीं रखने वाले केवल 124 लाेगाें के खिलाफ कारवाई की।

मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले 32 हजार 613 लाेगाें के खिलाफ पुलिस कारवाई कर इनसे 65 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल चुकी है। साथ ही ही दाे गज की दूरी नहीं रखने वाले एक लाख 10 हजार लाेगाें के खिलाफ कारवाई कर करीब एक कराेड रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल चुकी है।

हाइवेज पर कोरोना का डर खत्म, टोल प्लाजाओं पर बढ़ गया ट्रैफिक

लॉकडाउन के 6 महीने बाद अब हाईवेज पर कोरोना का डर खत्म हो गया लगता है। कई टोल प्लाजाओं पर तो पहले से भी ज्यादा ट्रैफिक निकल रहा है। हालात यह है कि सुबह-शाम तो टोल पर वाहन रेंग रेंग कर निकल रहे हैं। वाहन को निकलने में ही 5 से 8 मिनट लग रहे हैं। हालात यह है कि दीपावली के त्यौहार पर तो टाटिया और बस्सी टोल पर अतिरिक्त व्यवस्था करनी पड़ी।

