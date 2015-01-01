पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑर्गन डोनेशन:15 साल के अंकित ने 3 अंग दान किए, लिवर -किडनी एसएमएस और दिल दिल्ली भेजा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
नौ माह से लंबित ऑर्गन डोनेशन प्रक्रिया हुई शुरू
  • सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गया था टोंक का लाल

कोरोना काल में लंबे समय से अटका ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट का काम फिर से शुरू हुआ है। बुधवार को एक युवक ने आर्गन डोनेेट कर चार जनों काे नई जिंदगी दी है। युवक के किडनी, लिवर और हार्ट डोनेट किए गए हैं। तीन अंगों के दान देने के बाद चार लोगों को बचाया जाना संभव हुआ है। किडनी और लिवर जयपुर में और हार्ट को दिल्ली भेजा गया है। ग्रीन कॉरीडोर के जरिए हार्ट को दिल्ली के एक निजी अस्पताल में भेजा गया है। हालांकि देर रात तक हार्ट ट्रांसप्लांट प्रक्रिया चलती रही।

मामले के अनुसार 15 साल का टोंक निवासी अंकित सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गया था। इसके बाद उसे तीन अक्टूबर को एसएमएस के ट्रोमा सेंटर में भर्ती किया गया था। कई दिनों की मशक्कत के बाद सात अक्टूबर को उसे ब्रेन डेड घोषित कर दिया गया। परिजनों से समझाइश के बाद अंकित के परिजन आर्गन डोनेशन के लिए तैयार हुए और 11 नवम्बर को आर्गन डोनेट कर दिए गए। दो किडनी, लिवर और हार्ट डोनेट किया गया।

किडनी और लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट एसएमएस में ही शुरु किए गए हैं और हार्ट को दिल्ली भेजा गया। एसएमएस में लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट के लिए पूरी टीम तैयार नहीं होने की वजह से हैदराबाद से लिवर ट्रांसप्लांट सर्जन को बुलाया गया है। देर रात तक ट्रांसप्लांट प्रक्रिया चलती रही।

वहीं लंबे समय के बाद अस्पताल में आर्गन डोनेशन प्रक्रिया शुरु होने से प्रतीक्षारत मरीजों को एक उम्मीद मिलेगी कि अब उन्हें भी ऑर्गन मिल सकेंगे। कोरोना काल में वाहनों के नहीं चलने से सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में बड़ी कमी आई थी और लोगों की जान बच गई थी, लेकिन अब एक बार फिर से सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में रोजाना जयपुर में ही तीन से चार मौते होती है। भले ही अंकित ने चार लोगों को जीवन दान दे दिया हो, लेकिन युवा अवस्था में उसकी मौत एक सवालिया निशान खड़ा करती है।

