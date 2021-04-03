पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयुर्वेद विभाग खस्ताहाल:1500 करोड़ सालाना बजट, मेगा इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, पर किराये के भवनों में चल रहे अधिकतर औषधालय

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: सुरेन्द्र स्वामी
राज्य में अधिकतर आयुर्वेद अस्पतालों के पास खुद के भवन ही नहीं हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य में अधिकतर आयुर्वेद अस्पतालों के पास खुद के भवन ही नहीं हैं।
  • न विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक, न ही पर्याप्त दवाएं, बजट का 90 प्रतिशत स्टाफ के वेतन और अन्य मदों में ही हो जाता है खर्च
  • बिजली-पानी और टॉयलेट सुविधाएं तक मयस्सर नहीं

राज्य में आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति को बढ़ावा देने और उसके अस्पतालों को साधन-सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित करने के भले ही कितने भी दावे किए जा रहे हों पर हकीकत में ये अनदेखी के शिकार हो रहे हैं। राज्य में आयुर्वेद का इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर काफी बड़ा है। सालाना काफी बजट भी मिलता है, लेकिन उसका अधिकतर हिस्सा स्टाफ के वेतन आदि में ही खर्च हो जाता है। इससे अस्पतालों में मूलभूत सुविधाएं तक उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाती हैं। राज्य में अधिकतर आयुर्वेद अस्पतालों के पास खुद के भवन ही नहीं हैं। प्रदेश में 24 आयुर्वेदिक अस्पताल किराये के भवन में चल रहे हैं। 496 अन्य विभागों की बिल्डिंगों में चल रहे हैं। राजधानी जयपुर में ही 8 अस्पताल किराए के भवन में संचालित हो रहे हैं। इनमें से भी कई अस्पताल भवनों में तो पानी, बिजली, टॉयलेट जैसी मूलभूत सुविधा भी नहीं हैं।

मौटे तौर पर देखा जाए तो आयुर्वेद विभाग को हर साल लगभग 1500 से 1600 करोड़ रु. का बजट मिलता है। इसमे से 90 फीसदी बजट सिर्फ स्टाफ के वेतन पर खर्च हो जाता है। प्रदेश के कई औषधालयों में स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टर और जांच के आधुनिक उपकरण नहीं हैं।

गत पांच साल में एक भी नया औषधालय नहीं खोला गया है। औषधालयों, फार्मेसी का मॉनिटरिंग का सिस्टम बिल्कुल लचर है। जिला औषधालयों व डिस्पेन्सरी के मानक ही नहीं बने हैं। राज्य में सालों से नई आयुष नीति का इंतजार है लेकिन अभी तक नहीं बन पाई है। योग एवं प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा बोर्ड का गठन नहीं हो पाया है। योग एवं प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की भर्ती का लंबे समय से इंतजार है।

यहां नहीं औषधालयों के पास खुद के भवन

जयपुर: आदर्श नगर, जगतपुरा, झोटवाड़ा, ढहर का बालाजी, खातीपुरा, पुरानी बस्ती, सिरसी व प्राकृतिक चिकित्सालय बापू नगर।
बीकानेर: बारह गुआड़, बीकानेर शहर, सोनसिटी, शीतला गेट, नत्थूसर बास, श्रीडंगूरगढ़।
अजमेर: दो आयुर्वेद औषणालय हैं चंदन निवास और गौतम नगर।
भीलवाड़ा: सांगानेर, पुर, गोरखिया।
झुंझुनूं: जिला आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सालय।
नागौर: मकराना।
पाली: सुभाष नगर, सोजत सिटी
टोंक: राजकीय प्राकृतिक चिकित्सालय टोंक।
प्रदेश में आयुर्वेद का ढांचा

3699 कुल औषधालय व चिकित्सालय 33 जिला चिकित्सालय 85 शहरी व ग्रामीण आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सालय 3579 शहरी व ग्रामीण आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय 14 मोबाइल यूनिट 03 योग एवं प्राकृतिक चिकित्सालय 03 योग एवं प्राकृतिक औषधालय 33 योग एवं प्राकृतिक चिकित्सा अनुसंधान केंद्र 35 आंचल प्रसूता केन्द्र 35 पंचकर्म केंद्र 33 जीरियाट्रिक केंद्र 10 क्षारसूत्र चिकित्सा केंद्र 05 राजकीय आयुर्वेद रसायनशाला

यह है प्रदेश में भवनों और सुविधाओं की हकीकत

24 किराये के भवन में 496 अन्य विभागों में 857 में बिजली कनेक्शन नहीं 2498 में पानी कनेक्शन नहीं 1756 में टॉयलेट की मूलभूत सुविधा नहीं तक नहीं।

अन्य जिलों में भी अव्यवस्थाओं का आलम

आयुर्वेद औषधालयों में अव्यवस्थाओं की ऐसी ही हालत अन्य कई जिलों में भी है। भरतपुर जिले में 137 आयुर्वेद औषधालय हैं। इनमें 5 के पास भवन नहीं है। इसके अलावा अन्य भवनों में चल रहे औषधालयों में 47 में बिजली व 122 में पानी के कनेक्शन नहीं है। 86 में शौचालय का नहीं है। अजमेर के भी कुछ औषधालयों के पास निजी भवन का अभाव है। बांसवाड़ा जिले में 149 आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक के पद स्वीकृत हैं, इनमें से महज 63 ही कार्यरत हैं। जिले में 26 सीएचसी-पीएचसी में संचालित आयुर्वेद अस्पताल में से 21 में डॉक्टर, कंपाउंडर नहीं होने से बंद पड़े हैं। 10 अस्पतालों में पीने के पानी तक की कोई सुविधा नहीं है।

  • विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक में आयुर्वेद अस्पताल भवनों में बिजली-पानी कनेक्शन, औषधियां जैसे अनेक मुद्दों पर चर्चा की है। बजट बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा। जिससे मरीजों को फायदा मिल सकेगा। - सुरेश गुप्ता, प्रमुख शासन सचिव (आयुर्वेद)
