सख्ती:छूट के बावजूद 1500 डेयरी बूथ संचालक नहीं चुका रहे किराया

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • तीन साल का बकाया किराया सख्ती से वसूलेगा नगर निगम

आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहे नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने खजाने को भरने के लिए डेयरी बूथ संचालकों को बड़ी राहत दी थी, लेकिन इसके बावजूद डेयरी बूथ संचालक किराया राशि निगम को नहीं दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में अब निगम के अधिकारियों ने डेयरी बूथ संचालकों के खिलाफ सख्ती करने की तैयारी कर ली है। दरअसल सालों से एक हजार से ज्यादा डेयरी बूथ संचालक नगर निगम में किराया जमा नहीं करा रहे है।

ऐसे में निगम ने डेयरी बूथ संचालकों को ब्याज की राशि माफ करने के आदेश निकाले थे। आदेश के अनुसार, डेयरी बूथ संचालकों को पिछले तीन साल का किराया एक मुश्त नगर निगम में जमा कराना होगा। इस छूट का लाभ डेयरी बूथ संचालक 31 मार्च तक ले सकेंगे। इसके बाद ब्याज माफ नहीं किया जाएगा और नगर निगम के अधिकारी संबंधित डेयरी बूथ संचालकों पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करेंगे। लेकिन अभी तक एक भी डेयरी बूथ संचालक ने राशि जमा नहीं कराई है।

2018 से किराया जमा नहीं करा रहे, ब्याज माफी में छूट की घोषणा भी रही बेअसर
दरअसल 2018 से नगर निगम को एक हजार से ज्यादा डेयरी बूथ संचालकों ने किराया जमा नहीं कराया है। इस संबंध में नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने ऐसे डेयरी बूथ संचालकों को कई दफा नोटिस भी जारी किए हैं, लेकिन इसके बाद भी किराये की राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर अब ब्याज की राशि माफ करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

जयपुर शहर में करीब 5000 डेयरी बूथ संचालक हैं। इनमें से करीब 3000 डेयरी बूथ संचालकों का किराया अभी पेंडिंग चल रहा है, खास बात यह है कि 1500 डेयरी बूथ संचालकों का किराया 3-3 साल से बाकी चल रहा है। डेयरी बूथ संचालक को हर माह 1000 रुपए किराया निगम को चुकाना पड़ता है। हर किराया नहीं चुकाने पर 18 फीसदी ब्याज निगम द्वारा वसूल किया जाता है यानी 3 साल का ब्याज करीब 6 हजार रुपए बनता है।

