बारातियों को झटका:15000 स्लीपर कोच बारातों के लिए फिट नहीं, प्रदेश में 35000 प्राइवेट बसें, 12000 का टैक्स जमा नहीं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
8000 बसों की आरसी सरेंडर

नरेश वशिष्ठ. कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से अटकी शादियां तो नवंबर-दिसंबर में तय हो गई, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत बारातियों की बस को लेकर आ रही है। लॉकडाउन एवं फिर अनलॉक के बावजूद कारोबार पटरी पर नहीं लौटने की वजह से ऑपरेटर्स ने 12000 से अधिक बसों का टैक्स ही जमा नहीं करवाया, 8000 से अधिक बसों की आरसी आरटीओ को सरेंडर कर दी गई। इनमें एक हजार बसें जयपुर की ही है। यहीं कारण हैं कि बारातों के लिए बसों का संकट हो गया है।

प्रदेश में यूं तो करीब 35000 प्राइवेट बसें हैं, लेकिन 15000 बसें स्लीपर कोच हैं, जो बारातियों के लिहाज से फिट नहीं बैठती है। इसलिए, ऐसे बसें बुक कराने में कोई दिलचस्पी फिलहाल दिखा नहीं रहा है। रोडवेज बस उपलब्ध है, लेकिन उनका किराया प्राइवेट बसों की तुलना में कहीं ज्यादा है। बस ऑपरेटर्स का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन में ढाई महीनें बसें खड़ी रही।

मांग 6 महीने की थी, सरकार ने इस अवधि का ही टैक्स माफ किया। इस स्थिति में बसों की फिटनेस, आरसी रिन्यूवल, परमिट अटक गए। समय पर लोन की किश्तें नहीं चुकने से 500 से अधिक बसों को फाइनेंस कंपनियां उठा कर ले गई। कुछ ऑपरेटर्स ने तो कारोबार ही बदल लिया है।
बड़ा खर्चा, इसलिए ऑपरेटर्स मौन
राजस्थान बस ऑपरेटर्स एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अनिल जैन ने बताया कि एक बस फिर से सड़क पर दौड़ाने में डेढ़ लाख रुपए का खर्चा है। इसमें दो महीने का टैक्स करीब 30 हजार, 80 से 1 लाख का इंश्योरेंस, स्थायी परमिट व टायर सहित अन्य खर्च शामिल हैं। हम शादी के लिए बस की बुकिंग लेते हैं तो हद मार के 20 हजार रुपए आएंगे। इसलिए बस ऑपरेटर्स माथा नहीं लगा रहे हैं।
रोडवेज बसों में किराए की गणित

  • 12 घंटे तक 200 किमी तक 9200 रुपए राज्य की सीमा में। अंतरराज्यीय सीमा में 10200 रुपए
  • 12 घंटे से अधिक किंतु 15 घंटे तक 250 किमी पर 11500 रुपए। अंतरराज्यीय सीमा में 12750 रुपए
  • 15 घंटे से अधिक किंतु 18 घंटे तक 300 किमी पर 13800 रुपए। अंतरराज्यीय सीमा में 15300 रुपए
  • 18 घंटे से अधिक किंतु 21 घंटे तक 350 किमी पर 16100 रुपए। अंतरराज्यीय सीमा में 17850 रुपए
  • 21 घंटे से अधिक, लेकिन 24 घंटे तक 400 किमी पर 18400 रुपए। अंतरराज्यीय सीमा में 20400 रुपए
  • 24 घंटे के बाद प्रत्येक 3 घंटे तक 50 किमी के 2300 रुपए।

सरकार ही कोई रास्ता निकाले
प्राइवेट बस ऑपरेटर्स एसोसिएशन के कैलाश शर्मा का कहना था कि एमनेस्टी जैसी योजना लानी चाहिए। ताकि ऑपरेटर्स बर्बाद हाेने से बच सके और बसाें का संचालन हाे सके। इससे यात्रियों और सरकार काे फायदा हाेगा।

बारात के लिए रोडवेज तैयार
रोडवेज के कार्यकारी निदेशक यातायात लोकेश सहल का कहना है कि डीजल महंगा हो गया। सैनेटाइज का खर्च की बढ़ा है। इसी वजह से किराया बढ़ाया गया है। बारात के लिए बसाें की बुकिंग डिपाे में करा सकते हैं।

