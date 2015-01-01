पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव:जिला परिषद के 1778 और पंचायत समिति के 12663 उम्मीदवार मैदान में

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति के चुनाव की नाम वापसी के बाद की तस्वीर

प्रदेश की 21 जिलों के 636 जिला परिषद सदस्यों और 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए होने वाले चुनाव में नाम वापसी के बाद 1778 उम्मीदवार जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए और 12663 उम्मीदवार पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव मैदान में रह गए हैं। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि 636 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 2545 उम्मीदवारों ने 2767 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे।

इनमें से 659 नामांकन रद्द होने के बाद 2008 उम्मीदवारों के 2109 नामांकन वैद्य पाए गए थे। इनमें से 217 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए, 100 उम्मीदवारों के एक से अधिक नामांकन पत्र थे, जबकि 13 सदस्य निर्विरोध चुन लिए गए। अब अंतिम रूप से 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 1778 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए हैं।

इसी तरह 222 पंचायत समितियों में 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 19077 उम्मीदवारों ने 20718 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। इनमें से 5142 नामांकन रद्द होने के बाद 15011 उम्मीदवारों के 15574 नामांकन वैद्य पाए गए थे। इनमें से 2336 उम्मीदवारों ने नाम वापस लिए, 563 उम्मीदवारों के नाम निर्देशन पत्र एक से अधिक थे, जबकि 40 सदस्य निर्विरोध चुन लिए गए। इस तरह पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए अब 12663 उम्मीदवार मैदान में रह गए हैं। चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन एवं चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया गया है।

प्रथम चरण के लिए 23 नवंबर, द्वितीय चरण के लिए 27 नवंबर, तृतीय चरण के लिए 1 दिसंबर और चतुर्थ चरण के लिए 5 दिसंबर को मतदान करवाया जाएगा। सभी चरणों के लिए मतगणना 8 दिसंबर को होगी। प्रधान या प्रमुख का चुनाव 10 दिसंबर और उप प्रधान या उप प्रमुख का चुनाव 11 दिसंबर को होगा।

2 करोड़ से ज्यादा मतदाता कर सकेंगे मतदान

चुनाव आयुक्त ने बताया कि प्रदेश के अजमेर, चूरू, नागौर, बांसवाडा, डूंगरपुर, पाली, बाड़मेर, हनुमानगढ़, प्रतापगढ़, भीलवाड़ा, जैसलमेर, राजसमंद, बीकानेर, जालौर, सीकर, बूंदी, झालावाड़, टोंक, चित्तौड़गढ़, झुंझुनूं और उदयपुर जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव चरणों में करवाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि इन जिलों में 21 जिलों में 2,41,87,946 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे।

