पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • 20 Thousand Kilograms Of Mawa, 30 Thousand Kilograms Of Fake Sweets Are Sold If You Do Not Destroy The Milk Cake, Yet Adulterants Are Safe

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलावट का बड़ा बाजार:20 हजार किलो मावा, मिल्क केक नष्ट नहीं कराते तो 30 हजार किलो नकली मिठाई बिक जाती, फिर भी मिलावटखोर सेफ हैं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नकली मावा और एक्सपायरी तेल बिक रहे क्योंकि ‘खाद्य सुरक्षा प्राधिकरण’ कागजों में ही चल रहा

(सुरेन्द्र स्वामी). खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट करने वालों को सजा नहीं मिलने, नाममात्र का जुर्माना देकर छूट जाने से मिलावटखोर बैखौफ है। कोरोनाकाल में भी चिकित्सा विभाग के ढुलमुल रवैये और लापरवाही के चलते मिलावट का सिलसिला जारी है। इससे सरकार के रोकने के दावे भी पूरी तरह फेल साबित हो रहे हैं।

जयपुर, अलवर, जोधपुर समेत विभिन्न जिलों में 20 हजार किलो मावा, मिल्क केक, चाशनी और दूध नष्ट नहीं कराने पर इनसे बनने वाली करीबन 30 हजार किलो नकली और दूषित मिठाई बाजार में बिक जाती। लापरवाही का आलम ये है कि चिकित्सा विभाग के तत्कालीन अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह ने खाद्य संरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम की धारा के तहत मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में जून माह में राजस्थान खाद्य सुरक्षा प्राधिकरण का गठन का आदेश किया था। लेकिन 5 माह बाद भी सिर्फ कागजों में ही संचालित है।

खाद्य सुरक्षा प्राधिकरण में अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, 10 सदस्य और एक सदस्य सचिव और मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी नियुक्त किया था। सदस्यों में वित्त, उद्योग, खाद्य रसद, महिला एवं बाल विकास, पशुपालन व डेयरी, उपभोक्ता मामलों के विभाग के आईएएस शामिल है। खाद्य कारोबारियों के संगठन के सदस्य आदि। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने फरवरी माह में बजट भाषण में राज्य के हरेक नागरिक को खाने-पीने की शुद्ध चीजें उपलब्ध कराने के लिए अलग से राजस्थान खाद्य सुरक्षा प्राधिकरण का गठन’ करने की घोषणा की थी।

  • 3706 नमूनों की जांच की गई इस साल 4273 सैंपल में से
  • 25 फीसदी यानी 958 नमूने मिलावटी मिले
  • 167 नमूने अनसेफ यानि मानव के स्वास्थ्य के लिए खतरनाक पाए गए
  • 512 सब-स्टैंडर्ड च 213 मिसब्रांड पाए गए

आंकड़े बताते हैं मिलावटखोर हमारे सबसे बड़े दुश्मन हैं इधर जिम्मेदार का रटा-रटाया जवाब

^खाद्य सुरक्षा प्राधिकरण का गठन तो हो गया है। इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर, मेनपावर के लिए फाइल सरकार को भेजेंगे। जिससे प्राधिकरण जल्द काम करने लगेगा। खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट रोकने के लिए अब साल भर अभियान चलाया जाएगा। दिवाली पर चलाए गए अभियान में जांच में सबस्टेंडर्ड और मिसब्रांड के मामले एडीएम तथा अनसेफ के मामले कोर्ट में जाएंगे।
- डॉ. केके शर्मा, फूड सेफ्टी कमिशनर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें