रोजगार:नवगठित पंचायत समितियों और ग्राम पंचायतों के लिए 2167 नए पद सृजित

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार ने नवगठित ग्राम पंचायतों और पंचायत समितियों में कार्यों के संचालन के लिए 2167 नए पद सृजित करने का निर्णय लिया है। सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने इस संबंध में वित्त विभाग के प्रस्ताव का अनुमोदन कर दिया है। प्रस्ताव के अनुसार, विगत दिनों विभिन्न जिलों में 57 नई पंचायत समितियों और 1456 नई ग्राम पंचायतों का गठन किया गया है।

इसमें पंचायती राज विभाग के प्रस्ताव पर विकास अधिकारी, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी, प्रगति प्रसार अधिकारी, कार्यालय सहायक, वरिष्ठ लिपिक, सहायक लेखाधिकारी-प्रथम और सहायक लेखाधिकारी-द्वितीय के 57-57 पद, कनिष्ठ अभियंता, कनिष्ठ लिपिक तथा सहायक कर्मचारी के 114-114 पद और ग्राम विकास अधिकारी के 1426 पदों सहित कुल 2167 पदों के सृजन को मंजूरी दी गई है। नवसृजित पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के प्रस्तावित पदों पर नियुक्तियों से राज्य सरकार पर प्रतिवर्ष 77.14 करोड़ रुपए का वित्तीय भार अनुमानित है।

