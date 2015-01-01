पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में कोरोना अपडेट:प्रदेश में आज 2178 नए कोरोना केस, अब तक 2101 की मौत, जयपुर में लगातार आठवें दिन 400 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान में कोरोना की चपेट में आने से 2101 मौत हो चुकी है। यहां करीब 40.59 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल लिए गए हैं।
  • जयपुर में बुधवार को 468, जोधपुर में 302, अजमेर में 150 और अलवर में 125 केस
  • राजस्थान में अब तक 2.32 लाख से ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमित केस सामने आए

प्रदेश में बुधवार को 2178 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले। जबकि, 12 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2 लाख 32 हजार 358 पहुंच गया। वहीं, प्रदेश में कोरोना की चपेट में आने से मृतकों की संख्या 2101 हो गई है। प्रदेश में करीब 40.59 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

वहीं, बात राजधानी जयपुर की करें तो बुधवार को 468 कोरोना संक्रमित केस सामने आए। जबकि 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जयपुर में मृतकों की संख्या अब तक 402 हो गई है। यहां कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 40514 हो गया हैं। इनमें 33419 रिकवर हो गए हैं। ऐसे में अब 6692 लोग संक्रमित बचे हैं। यहां पिछले आठ दिनों से लगातार 400 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ रहे हैं।

पिछले आठ महिनों में पहली बार जयपुर में 16 नवंबर को एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 538 पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे। यहां 11 नवंबर को 450 केस, 12 नवंबर को 460 केस, 13 नवंबर को 475 केस, 14 नवंबर को 406 केस और 15 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 498 केस, 16 नवंबर को 538 और 17 नवंबर को 484 केस, 18 नवंबर को 468 नए केस मिले। तेजी से बढ़ रहे आंकड़ों ने शहरवासियों और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंता बढ़ा दी है।

जयपुर में यहां आए सबसे ज्यादा केस

बुधवार को जयपुर में सबसे ज्यादा झोटवाड़ा में 29, सोढाला में 22, वैशाली नगर में 21, मानसरोवर में 22, मालवीय नगर में 19, गोपालपुरा में 10, जगतपुरा व शास्त्री नगर में 15-15, जवाहर नगर में 17, सांगानेर में 12, आदर्श नगर में 9, अजमेर रोड पर 11, अंबाबाड़ी में 7, आमेर में 5, बजाज नगर में 5, बनीपार्क में 10, बापू नगर में 5, बस्सी में 4, दुर्गापुरा में 12, सी-स्कीम में 8, चांदपोल व चौड़ा रास्ता में 4-4, सेंट्रल जेल में 5, ब्रह्मपुरी में 4, सिविल लाइंस में 6, महेश नगर में 13, मुरलीपुरा में 11, पुरानी बस्ती में 1, विद्याधर नगर में 14, टोंक फाटक पर 11, रामगंज में 4, प्रताप नगर में 15 केस मिले। इस तरह जयपुर में करीब 35 से ज्यादा जगहों पर केस आए।

जयपुर के बाद जोधपुर में सबसे ज्यादा केस, अलवर तीसरे नंबर पर

प्रदेश में बुधवार को जोधपुर में 302 केस सामने आए। यहां अब तक 34 हजार 394 पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके हैं। यहां अब 4802 एक्टिव केस हैं। करीब 29 हजार 383 लोग रिकवर हो गए हैं। जोधपुर में कोरोना की वजह से 209 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा अजमेर में 150, अलवर में 125, बांसवाड़ा में 11, बारां में 6, बाड़मेर में 44 केस मिले। भरतपुर में 56, भीलवाड़ा में 52, बीकानेर में 77, बूंदी में 5 केस, चित्तौड़गढ़ में 10 केस, चूरू में 51 केस, धौलपुर में 10 केस मिले हैं।

इसके अलावा डूंगरपुर में 33 केस, गंगानगर में 72 केस, हनुमानगढ़ में 64 केस, जैसलमेर में 19 केस, जालौर में 6 केस, झालावाड़ में 10 केस, झुंझुनूं में 52 केस, करौली में 2, नागौर में 68, पाली में 76 केस, प्रतापगढ़ में शून्य केस, राजसमंद में 18, सवाईमाधोपुर में 28, सीकर में 71, सिरोही में 26, टोंक में 63 और उदयपुर में 75 नए केस सामने आए।

