वैक्सीनेशन:पहले चरण के लिए आए 2.20 लाख टीके जिलों में बच गए, डेढ़ लाख सरकारी हैल्थ वर्कर्स को नहीं लग पाया टीका

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
पहले चरण के आए 5.43 लाख कोविशील्ड और 20 हजार को-वैक्सीन में से करीब सवा दो लाख लाख टीके जिलों में पहुंच कर भी लग नहीं पाए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पहले चरण के आए 5.43 लाख कोविशील्ड और 20 हजार को-वैक्सीन में से करीब सवा दो लाख लाख टीके जिलों में पहुंच कर भी लग नहीं पाए।

राजस्थान में पहले चरण के लिए आए करीब 2.20 लाख टीके बच गए हैं। दूसरे चरण के टीके तो 13 दिन से फ्रिजर से निकाले ही नहीं गए। पहले चरण के आए 5.43 लाख कोविशील्ड और 20 हजार को-वैक्सीन में से करीब सवा दो लाख लाख टीके जिलों में पहुंच कर भी लग नहीं पाए। इसका कारण राजस्थान में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम का पहला चरण एक बार उछाल पर जाकर एकाएक धराशायी होना है।

एक बार 75 हजार टीके प्रतिदिन लगाने का राष्ट्रीय रिकाॅर्ड बनाने के बाद दो दिन ऐसे गए जब दिन में 1200 टीके भी एक दिन में नहीं लगे। हुआ यह कि हैल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए रखे पहले चरण में करीब 1.5 लाख डाक्टर्स, नर्सिंग स्टाफ और पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ ने टीके ही नहीं लगवाए। पहले चरण में 4.5 लाख टीके लगाए जाने थे, उनमें से 17 दिन में 3.39 लाख टीके लगे हैं।

इनमें भी करीब 40 हजार प्राइवेट हैल्थ वर्कर्स के शामिल हैं। लिहाजा 60 प्रतिशत सरकारी हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने टीके लगाए। अब तक औसत वैक्सीनेशन भी करीब 69 प्रतिशत हैं, उनमें से 10 प्रतिशत प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के हैल्थ वर्कर्स हैं। 40 प्रतिशत सरकारी मेडिकल स्टाफ अब भी बिना टीके के रह गए हैं।

ऐसे में फ्रंट लाइन के पहले चरण के हैल्थ वर्कर्स के पूरे टीके लगे बिना अब दूसरा चरण शुरू किया जा रहा है। दूसरे चरण के लिए लक्ष्य बहुत कम रखा गया है। केवल 2.39 लाख पुलिस, रेवेन्यू, पंचायती राज और बीएसएफ, सीआईएसएफ के जवानों के टीके लगेंगे।

को-वैक्सीन तीन दिन लगी ही नहीं, 20 हजार में से केवल 8533 टीके लगे
को-वैक्सीन के टीके बहुत कम लगे हैं। 30 जनवरी, 31 जनवरी और 1 फरवरी को कै-वैक्सीन के टीके लगे ही नहीं। केवल कोविशील्ड के लगाए गए। अब तक हुए 14 दिन वैक्सीनेशन में को-वैक्सीन के 8533 टीके लगे। लिहाजा को-वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज भी नहीं आई। पहली डोज के 15 जनवरी को आए 20 हजार डोज में से आधे भी टीके नहीं लगे हैं। यह 42 प्रतिशत ही है। वहीं कोविशील्ड के पहले फेज में आए 5,43,500 में से 3,50,000 टीके काम आ चुके हैं। यह 64 प्रतिशत हैं।
इन 2 दिन हुआ रिकाॅर्ड वैक्सीनेशन
प्रदेश में वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम 25 और 27 जनवरी को देश में रिकाॅर्ड स्तर का हुआ। लेकिन उसके बाद 30, 31 जनवरी, 1 फरवरी और 2 फरवरी को बहुत कम हुआ। 31 जनवरी को तो केवल 1136 टीके लगे। वहीं 25 जनवरी को 67591 और 27 जनवरी को रिकाॅर्ड 75805 टीके लगे। इसी गति से 14 दिन टीके लगते तो 10 लाख से अधिक टीके लग चुके होते।

दूसरी डोज आई 5.50 लाख वैक्सीनेशन, अभी उपयोग नहीं हुआ
20 जनवरी को प्रदेश के लिए दूसरे चरण की 5.50 लाख डोज कोविशील्ड की आ रखी है। लेकिन पहले चरण में पूरे टीके नहीं लगने के कारण उसका उपयोग नहीं हो सका है।

  • हैल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए रखे वैक्सीनेशन को चालू रखेंगे। अभी बंद नहीं किया है। 4 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के लिए दूसरा चरण शुरू करेंगे। - सिद्धार्थ महाजन, सचिव, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग
