अवैध बजरी:23 हजार टन बजरी 77 थानाें-चाैकियाें में जब्त, खान विभाग को 700 टन में नहीं मिले खरीदार

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 1200 प्रति टन तक बिक रही है; खान विभाग ने नीलामी निकाली, लेकिन खरीदार नहीं आए

जयपुर में पुलिस और खनन माफियाओंं की मिलीभगत से जिले में बजरी सप्लाई हाे रही है, मगर थानाें में पड़ी बजरी काे काेई खरीदने काे तैयार नहीं। पुलिस की ओर से जब्त की गई करीब 23,918 टन बजरी 77 पुलिस थानाें में जब्त है। आमजन के लिए खान विभाग ने बजरी की नीलामी भी निकाली और न्यूनतम बेचान मूल्य 700 रुपए टन रखा लेकिन तूंगा व एक अन्य थाने की बजरी ही नीलाम हाे सकी। अन्य थानाें में नीलामी के लिए एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं आया। अब खान विभाग तीसरी बार नीलामी करने जा रहा है।

खान विभाग ने करीब तीन महीने पहले नीलामी निकाली थी। जिसमें बजरी खरीद का न्यूनतम मूल्य 700 रुपए प्रति टन रखा था जबकि अवैध तरीके से बाजार में आ रही बजरी 1100 से 1200 रूपए प्रतिटन के हिसाब से आ रही थी। ऐसे में खान विभाग ने अवैध बजरी खनन पर अंकुश लगाने व थानाें में जब्त बजरी काे नीलाम करने के लिए टीम गठित कर बजरी की नाप-ताैल करवाई।

केवल दाे थानाें की बजरी ही हाे सकी नीलाम, तीसरी बार नीलामी की तैयारी कर रहा खान विभाग

  • 23000 टन से ज्यादा बजरी थानाें में पड़ी हाेना पाया गया। 700 रूपए टन के हिसाब से अनुमानित कीमत करीब
  • 1 कराेड़ 67 लाख रुपए आंकी।
  • साथ ही नीलामी में शर्त रखी की बजरी खरीददार बजरी काे सीधे उपयाेग वाली जगह पर भंडारण कर सकेगा ताकि बजरी माफिया नीलामी में शामिल नहीं हाे सके।

सबसे ज्यादा बजरी भांकराेटा ओर फागी थाने में
सबसे ज्यादा बजरी भांकराेटा और फागी थाने में जब्त है। भांकराेटा थाने में करीब 2148 टन, फागी थाने में 2415 टन तथा शिवदासपुरा थाने में 1219 टन बजरी जब्त है। तूंगा थाने मे 120 टन बजरी है जिसे करीब सवा 7 साै रुपए टन नीलामी में बेच दिया गया। खान विभाग ने बकायदा अमानत राशि भी रखी थी ताकि केवल खरीदार ही नीलामी में शामिल हाे सके।

थाना परिसर में टनाें में पड़ी है बजरी
जिले के 77 थानाें के परिसर में टनाें में बजरी जब्त पड़ी है। जयपुर के शिप्रापथ थाना परिसर में 106 टन, बजाज नगर में 131 टन, मुरलीपुरा में 222 टन, सांगानेर में 1289 टन, शिवदासपुरा में 1219 टन, बगराना चाैकी में 250 टन, दूदू में 1412 टन, बगरू में 1835 टन, महला चाैकी पर 597 टन जब्त बजरी पड़ी है।

^हमने आमजन काे बजरी उपलब्ध कराने के लिए जयपुर जिले के 77 थानाें व चाैकियाें में जब्त की गई बजरी की नीलामी निकाली थी, केवल तूंगा व एक अन्य थाने की जब्त बजरी ही नीलाम हाे सकी।

-अनिल गुप्ता, माइनिंग इंजीनियर, खान विभाग

