ऑपरेशन फ्लश आउट:कैदियों से 26 मोबाइल, 14 सिम बरामद, हाई सिक्योरिटी जेलों में भी सुरक्षा पर सेंध

जयपुरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
डीजी जेल राजीव दासाेत
  • शनिवार व रविवार काे 105 जेलाें व उप जेलाें में सघन तलाशी ली गई

प्रदेश की जेलाें में कैदियाें से माेबाइल मिलने की सूचना के बाद जेल प्रशासन ने ऑपरेशन फ्लश आउट शुरू किया है। इसके तहत जेलाें में कैदियाें की आकस्मिक तलाशी ली जा रही है। बीते दिनाें भी एसओजी की मदद से अभियान चलाया था।

केंद्रीय कारागृह भरतपुर, जयपुर, जाेधपुर, उदयपुर, अजमेर, अलवर आदि में तलाशी ली गई थी। इसमें 26 माेबाइल फाेन, 10 चार्जर, 14 सिमकार्ड, 7 ईयर फाेन और डेटा केबल बरामद किए गए। कुख्यात गैंगस्टर लारेंस विश्नाेई से भी एक माेबाइल, ईयर फाेन व चार डेटा केबल बरामद किया है।

मिलीभगत पर कार्मिकों पर भी होगी कार्रवाई : दासोत
डीजी जेल राजीव दासाेत ने बताया कि अभियान 31 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। कैदियाें से माेबाइल या अवांछित वस्तु मिलने पर संबंधित थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया जाएगा। शनिवार व रविवार काे 105 जेलाें व उप जेलाें में सघन तलाशी ली गई। जांच में मिलीभगत या आपराधिक गतिविधियां करने वाले कार्मिकाें का पता चलने पर उनके खिलाफ भी कठाेर कारवाई की जाएगी।

