निगम चुनाव:26 साल बाद, राजापार्क और जौहरी बाजार में निर्दलीयों ने छीनी भाजपा की सीट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
चुनाव जीतने के बाद समर्थकों के साथ कुसुम यादव
  • जपा और कांग्रेस के कई दिग्गज प्रत्याशियों की हार ने चौंकाया
  • हेरिटेज में भाजपा की बागी कुसुम ने लहराया जीत का परचम; ग्रेटर के वार्ड 149 में पंजाबी समाज ने स्वाति परनामी को निर्दलीय खड़ा किया, जीतीं

भाजपा व कांग्रेस के कई दिग्गज प्रत्याशियों ने चुनाव हार कर सभी को चौंका दिया। इसमें मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर के दावेदार भी शामिल हैं। हेरिटेज में भाजपा ने कुसुम यादव का टिकट काट कर मुन्नी देवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया। कुसुम यादव बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ी और जीत दर्ज की। भाजपा की मुन्नी देवी यहां तीसरे नंबर पर आई है। दूसरे नंबर पर कांग्रेस की फोरंता यादव रही। कुसुम यादव का वार्ड परिसीमन के बाद तीन वार्डों में बंट गया था, कुसुम की वजह से यहां भाजपा का वोटर नाराज हुआ और वार्ड 60, 74 और 75 से पार्टी को करारी हार मिली है।

इसी तरह ग्रेटर के सामान्य वार्ड 149 से भाजपा ने निम्मी कौर का टिकट एनवक्त पर काट कर ओबीसी की अशप्रीत को मैदान में उतारा, जिस पर पंंजाबी, सिख व परनामी समाज में नाराजगी हो गई। उन्होंने भाजपा की बागी स्वाति परनामी को अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया। नतीजा यह रहा है कि 26 साल बाद भाजपा को राजापार्क में करारी हार मिली।

भाजपा से कांग्रेस में गए और हारे
ग्रेटर निगम में वार्ड 3 से भाजपा छोड़कर कांग्रेस में गए गोपालकृष्ण चुनाव हार गए। भाजपा छोड़कर कांग्रेस में गए भगवत सिंह देवल वार्ड 18 से चुनाव हार गए हैं। हेरिटेज के वार्ड 55 से भाजपा से कांग्रेस में गए प्रकाश गुप्ता को कांग्रेस ने टिकट दिया था वे तीसरे नंबर पर रहे। इसी तरह भाजपा से कांग्रेस में गए राजेश बिवाल वार्ड 62 से कांग्रेस के टिकट से चुनाव हारे हैं। खास यह भी है कि कांग्रेस ने सांगानेर से धर्मसिंह सिंघानिया व मुकेश शर्मा को देरी से टिकट दिया और उनके नामांकन रद्द हो गए थे। इन दोनों वार्डों से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी चुनाव हार गए।

मेयर-डिप्टी मेयर पद के दावेदार भी हारे, भाजपा के मान व कांग्रेस की किरण हारीं

भाजपा के मान पंडित वार्ड 64 से चुनाव हारे, जो डिप्टी मेयर के दावेदार माने जा रहे थे। झोटवाड़ा के वार्ड 60 से कांग्रेस की मेयर प्रत्याशी मानी जा रही किरण देवल चुनाव हार गई। भाजपा के भंवरसिंह राठौड़ वार्ड 20 से चुनाव हार गए। वार्ड 37 से कांग्रेस के नरेंद्र वशिष्ठ चुनाव हार गए हैं वे तीसरे बोर्ड में पार्षद थे। इसी तरह कांग्रेस की तरफ से पहली बार रिटायर्ड डीआईजी अनिल कुमार जैन वार्ड 128 से चुनाव लड़े थे वे भी कांग्रेस की तरफ से डिप्टी मेयर के दावेदार बताए जा रहे थे, जो चुनाव हार गए।

इसी तरह भाजपा के बागी पूर्व चेयरमैन संजीव शर्मा वार्ड 150 से दूसरे नंबर पर रहे। हेरिटेज के वार्ड 60 से भाजपा के मनोज ओझा हार गए हैं वे पूर्व में भी पार्षद है। इसी तरह वार्ड 58 से भाजपा से बागी होकर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े पूर्व सांसद गिरधारीलाल भार्गव के पुत्र मनोज भार्गव भी चुनाव हार गए हैं।

