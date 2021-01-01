पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  268 Cases Filed In SP Office, The Complainants Said In Earnest; We Were Driven Away, The Investigation Found That 250 Accused Have Not Gone To The Police Station.

प्रदेश पुलिस का रोजनामचा:एसपी ऑफिस में दर्ज हुए 268 मामले, परिवादियों ने बयानाें में कहा; हमें भगा दिया, जांच में पता चला 250 परिवादी ताे थाने गए ही नहीं

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राजेन्द्र सिंह
  • 18 थानेदाराें ने मामला दर्ज करने से इंकार कर दिया, जांच के बाद पीएचक्यू के निर्देश पर दी चार्जशीट

राज्य सरकार द्वारा थानाें में सुनवाई नहीं होने की स्थिति में परिवादियाें की एसपी ऑफिस में मामला दर्ज करने के प्रावधान के बाद 268 मामले एसपी के यहां दर्ज किए गए। इन परिवादियों का कहना था कि उनकी सुनवाई थाने पर हुई ही नहीं। इस मामले में जब संबंधित एसएचओ की जांच शुरू हुई तो सामने आया कि 268 में से 250 परिवादी तो थाने पहुंचे ही नहीं। सिर्फ 18 एसएचओ ने केस दर्ज करने से इनकार किया था। पीएचक्यू ने इन 18 थाना प्रभारियाें काे चार्जशीट दी है।

गैंग रेप का ही मामला दर्ज नहीं कर थाने से भगा दिया, एसपी ने सस्पेंड कर दिया

टाेंक के घाड़ थाने के तत्कालीन एसएचओ गंगाराम चाैधरी ने गैंग रेप पीड़िता का मामला ही दर्ज नहीं किया और थाने से भगा दिया। पीड़िता ने एसपी ऑफिस में मामला दर्ज कराया। पीड़िता थाने गई थी मगर मामला दर्ज नहीं किया गया। जांच के बाद थाना प्रभारी गंगाराम चाैधरी काे सस्पेंड किया गया। बाद में 17 सीसीए की चार्जशीट दी गई।

सामूहिक मारपीट के मामले में टरकाया, चार्जशीट मिली और एक इंक्रीमेंट राेका

टाेंक के ही निवाई थाने में एएसआई महेन्द्र सिंह ने सामूहिक मारपीट में घायल लोगों को थाने से टरका दिया और मामला दर्ज नहीं किया। पीड़ितों ने एसपी ऑफिस में मामला दर्ज कराया। जांच में भी एएसआई महेन्द्र सिंह की गलती सामने आई। इसके बाद उन्हें 17 सीसीए में चार्जशीट दी गई और एक इंक्रीमेंट राेका गया।

मारपीट के मामले में थानेदार ने केस दर्ज नहीं किया, 17 सीसीए की चार्जशीट दी गई

काेटा शहर के जवाहर नगर थाने के थानेदार कुलदीप सिंह काे मामला दर्ज नहीं करने और परिवाद में भी कोई कारवाई नहीं करने पर जांच में दाेषी मानकर 17 सीसीए की चार्जशीट दी गई। तलवंडी काेटा निवासी पिता-पुत्र से मारपीट के मामले में थानेदार ने मामला दर्ज नहीं किया था। थानेदार सिंह के खिलाफ राजकार्य में लापरवाही बरतना पाया गया था

दाे माह तक मामला दबाए रखा, एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचा परिवादी तो हुआ खुलासा

जमवारामगढ़ थाने में भूमि संबंधी मामले में परिवादी ने शिकायत की थी। मामला दर्ज करने के बजाय हैड कांस्टेबल दिनेश ने परिवाद दाे माह तक अपने पास ही दबाए रखा। परिवादी एसपी ऑफिस पहुंच गया। वहां जीराे नंबरी एफआईआर दर्ज कर थाने भेजा गया। साथ ही जांच में हैड कांस्टेबल काे चार्जशीट देकर दंडित भी किया गया।

डीजीपी बाेले: 18 मामलाें में थानेदाराें ने मामला दर्ज करने से मना कर दिया, इन सभी काे चार्जशीट दी गई है

डीजीपी एमएल लाठर का कहना है कि प्रदेश में विभिन्न थानाें में करीब 268 मामले ऐसे आए थे जिसमें परिवादी एसपी ऑफिस गए थे ओर कहा था कि थाना प्रभारी ने उनका मामला दर्ज नहीं किया। जिनकी जांच की गई थी। जिसमें सामने आया कि अधिकतर मामलाें में परिवादी थाने गए ही नहीं। केवल 18 मामले ऐसे थे जिसमें थानाें में मामला दर्ज करने से मना कर दिया। जांच के बाद सभी काे चार्जशीट दी गई है।

जैसलमेर के चार थानेदाराें ने परिवादियों की नहीं सुनी फरियाद, सभी को चार्जशीट
जैसलमेर के फलसूंड थाने के थानेदार देवकिशन, जैसलमेर के ही नाचना थाने के खेमाराम, खुहडी के थानेदार देवाराम तथा सांगड थाने के इंस्पेक्टर करणी सिंह ने परिवादियाें की रिपाेर्ट पर मामला दर्ज करने से मना कर दिया। इस पर सभी थना प्रभारियों को चार्जशीट दी गई। ऐसी ही लापरवाही के कुछ मामले और आए। वर्ष 2019 में बीकानेर के लुणकरणसर व खाजूवाला थाना प्रभारी, चूरू में सुजानगढ़ थानाप्रभारी, जाेधपुर में बनाड़ थाना प्रभारी, जाेधपुर ग्रामीण में शेरगढ़, फलाेदी थाना प्रभारी झालावाड़ में घाटाेली थाना प्रभारी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज नहीं करने पर चार्जशीट दी गई।

