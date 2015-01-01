पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दियों में कोरोना का कहर:राजस्थान में आज रिकॉर्ड 2762 केस, जयपुर में फिर 500 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव, निजी अस्पतालों को 40 फीसदी बैड रिजर्व रखने के निर्देश

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने आज सभी बड़े निजी अस्पताल संचालकों और प्रमुख चिकित्साकर्मियों की मीटिंग ली। जिसमें सभी निजी अस्पतालों में 40 फीसदी बैड रिजर्व रखने के निर्देश दिए
  • प्रदेश में अब तक 2.37 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले, जबकि 2130 लोगों की मौत
  • जयपुर में आज 514, जोधपुर में 419, अजमेर में 211, अलवर में 199 पॉजिटिव केस
  • गुरुवार को प्रदेश के 14 जिलों में 14 लोगों ने कोरोना की चपेट में आने से दम तोड़ा

राजस्थान में गुरुवार को एक बार फिर से कोरोना ब्लास्ट हुआ। यहां आज एक ही दिन में 2762 कोरोना संक्रमित केस सामने आए। इन आंकड़ों ने पिछले आठ महिनों के रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए। इससे पहले गुरुवार को 2549 केस आए थे। राजस्थान में दो दिनों में 29 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हुई। वहीं, राजधानी जयपुर में भी 500 से ज्यादा केस आना शुरु हो गए है। आज जयपुर में 514 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। इससे पहले 16 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 538 और 19 नवंबर को 519 केस मिले थे। जयपुर में पिछले 10 दिनों में 18 मौत हुई है।

राजस्थान में 2.37 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित हुए, जयपुर में अब तक 41547 पॉजिटिव

शुक्रवार को राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2 लाख 37 हजार 668 पहुंच गया। वहीं, प्रदेश में कोरोना की चपेट में आने से मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 2130 हो गई है। प्रदेश में करीब 41.19 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल लिए जा चुके है। वहीं, राजधानी जयपुर में अब तक 41547 संक्रमित केस आ चुके है। जयपुर में मृतकों की संख्या 404 हो गई है। यहां 33902 केस रिकवर हो गए हैं। ऐसे में अब 7241 लोग संक्रमित हैं।

11 नवंबर से लगातार 400 से ज्यादा संक्रमित केस, अब 500 पार हो रहा है आंकड़ा

पिछले आठ महिनों में पहली बार जयपुर में 16 नवंबर को एक ही दिन में रिकॉर्ड 538 पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे। यहां 11 नवंबर को 450 केस, 12 नवंबर को 460 केस, 13 नवंबर को 475 केस, 14 नवंबर को 406 केस और 15 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 498 केस, 16 नवंबर को 538 और 17 नवंबर को 484 केस, 18 नवंबर को 468 और 19 नवंबर को 519 और 20 नवंबर को 514 नए केस मिले।

प्रदेश में जयपुर के बाद जोधपुर में सबसे ज्यादा केस, अलवर तीसरे नंबर पर

प्रदेश में गुरुवार को जोधपुर में 419 केस सामने आए। यहां अब तक 35 हजार 159 पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके हैं। यहां अब 4909 एक्टिव केस हैं। करीब 35 हजार 159 लोग रिकवर हो गए हैं। जोधपुर में कोरोना की वजह से 211 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा अजमेर में 211, अलवर में 199, बांसवाड़ा में 5, बारां में 43, बाड़मेर में 37 केस मिले। भरतपुर में 45, भीलवाड़ा में 110, बीकानेर में 109, बूंदी में 36 केस, चित्तौड़गढ़ में 25 केस, चूरू में 39 केस, धौलपुर में 1 केस मिले हैं।

इसके अलावा डूंगरपुर में 42 केस, गंगानगर में 37 केस, हनुमानगढ़ में शून्य, जैसलमेर में 38 केस, जालौर में 28 केस, झालावाड़ में 23 केस, झुंझुनूं में 49 केस, करौली में 33, कोटा में 175, नागौर में 48, पाली में 92 केस, प्रतापगढ़ में 4 केस, राजसमंद में 24, सवाईमाधोपुर में 25, सीकर में 85, सिरोही में 35, टोंक में 45 और उदयपुर में 145 नए केस सामने आए।

मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश: निजी अस्पताल संचालकों को 40 फीसदी रिजर्व रखने होंगे बैड

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने आज प्रदेश के सभी बड़े निजी अस्पताल संचालकों और प्रमुख चिकित्साकर्मी से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बैठक की, जिसमें उन्होंने अस्पतालों के प्रतिनिधियों चिकित्सा सुविधाओं के विस्तार करने और कोविड-19 के प्रबंधन को और प्रभावी बनाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी बड़े निजी अस्पतालों को अपने यहां कोरोना मरीजों के लिए बैड्स की संख्या को 30 से बढ़ाकर 40 प्रतिशत करने के निर्देश दिए।

