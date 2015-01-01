पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव:21 जिलों में जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 2767 नामांकन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नामांकन की जांच 10 नवंबर प्रातः 11 बजे से होगी

प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि तक जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 2556 उम्मीदवारों ने 2767 और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए 19213 उम्मीदवारों ने 20838 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। 21 जिलों में 636 जिला परिषद सदस्य, 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों का चुनाव चार चरणों में होना है।

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के आयुक्त पीएस मेहरा ने बताया कि प्रदेश के 21 जिलों की 222 पंचायत समितियों में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव के लिए 4 नवंबर को अधिसूचना जारी होते ही नामांकन भरने की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ हो गई थी। 9 नवंबर को नामांकन के अंतिम दिन सर्वाधिक नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। नामांकन की जांच 10 नवंबर प्रातः 11 बजे से होगी, जबकि 11 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। नाम वापसी के साथ ही चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन एवं चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें