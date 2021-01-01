पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमसेंड पाॅलिसी में ये बड़ी शर्तें:एमसेंड इकाई स्थापित करने के लिए 3 कराेड़ रु. का नेटवर्थ तथा टर्नओवर और क्रशिंग का अनुभव जरूरी

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • इकाई स्थापित करने के लिए कीननेस मनी के रूप में दाे लाख रुपए की एफडीआर परमिट जारी करने से पूर्व जमा करानी हाेगी

नई एम-सेण्ड इकाई स्थापित करने के लिए आवेदक को दाे बड़ी पात्रता पूरी करनी हाेगी। पहली ये कि न्यूनतम तीन करोड़ रुपये की नेटवर्थ तथा तीन करोड़ रुपये का टर्नओवर अनिवार्य हाेना चाहिए। साथ ही पूर्व में इस क्षेत्र (क्रशिंग) का तीन साल का अनुभव या संयुक्त उपक्रम में भागीदारी का अनुभव हाे। इकाई स्थापित करने के संबंध में आवेदक काे विस्तृत याेजना प्रस्तुत करनी हाेगी। इसके लिए कीननेस मनी के रूप में दाे लाख रुपए की एफडीआर परमिट जारी करने से पूर्व जमा करानी हाेगी।
निवेश पर सब्सिडी, विद्युत शुल्क, भूमि कर तथा स्टांप ड्यूटी के भुगतान पर छूट

इस पाॅलिसी के तहत लगने वाली नई इकाइयां तथा प्रदेश में पहले से ही क्रियाशील एम-सेंड इकाइयां भी उनके विस्तार के लिए रिप्स-2019 के तहत देय परिलाभ की पात्र होंगी। निवेशकों के लिए इस नीति में एसजीएसटी में निवेश सब्सिडी, विद्युत शुल्क, भूमि कर तथा स्टांप डयूटी आदि के भुगतान से छूट के प्रावधान किए गए हैं। वर्तमान में 20 एम-सेंड इकाइयां क्रियाशील हैं जिनसे प्रतिदिन 20 हजार टन एम-सेंड का उत्पादन हो रहा है। नीति के आ जाने के बाद नई इकाइयों की स्थापना को प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा।

एम-सेंड इकाइयों को उद्योग का दर्जा
इस पाॅलिसी में एम-सेंड इकाइयों को उद्योग का दर्जा दिया गया है। इस नीति में देश के अन्य राज्यों की एम-सेंड नीति का अध्ययन कर प्रदेश की जरूरतों के अनुरूप आवश्यक प्रावधान किए गए हैं। भविष्य की आवश्यकताओं के अनुरूप इसमें संशोधन भी किए जा सकेंगे। प्रदेश में विभिन्न निर्माण कार्यों में करीब 70 मिलियन टन बजरी की मांग है। वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में बजरी की समस्या को दूर करने के लिए यह नीति उपयोगी साबित होगी।
रियायतें एवं सुविधा उन्हीं एम-सेंड इकाइयों पर जो उक्त मानक स्तर के अनुरूप एम-सेंड का उत्पादन करेगी

  • खनिज मेसेनरी स्टाेन के खनन पट्टा आवंटन में एमसेंड इकाई लगाने के लिए प्लाॅट आरक्षित किए जाकर निलाम किए जाएंगे।
  • खनिज मेसेनरी स्टोन के खनन पट्टा आवंटन में एम-सेण्ड इकाई लगाने के लिए प्लाॅट आरक्षित किए जाकर केप्टिव प्रयोजनार्थ नीलाम किये जाएंगे।
  • ओवरबर्डन डम्प्स के परमिट जारी करने में राज्य सरकार के उपक्रम आर.एस.एम.एम. लि. को पूर्व के आवेदकों, यदि कोई है तो, उस पर प्राथमिकता प्रदान की जाएगी। 8 एम-सेण्ड इकाई स्थापित करने वाली इकाइयों द्वारा प्रस्तुत आवेदन पत्रों का 120 दिवस की अवधि में समयबद्ध तरीके से, जिसमें भूमि का रूपान्तरण (कन्वर्जन) भी सम्मिलित है, निस्तारण हाेगा।
  • पॉलिसी में दी गई रियायतें एवं सुविधा उन्हीं एम-सेण्ड इकाइयों पर लागू होगी जो उक्त मानक स्तर के अनुरूप एम-सेण्ड का उत्पादन करेगी। एम-सेण्ड की गुणवत्ता मापने हेतु प्रत्येक इकाई पर प्रयोगशाला आवश्यक होगी तथा एम-सेण्ड के निर्गमन के समय परमिट/रवन्ना के साथ गुणवत्ता का प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाना आवश्यक होगा। एम-सेण्ड की गुणवत्ता के लिए किसी भी एन.ए.बी.एल राजकीय लेब से गुणवत्ता रिपोर्ट का त्रैमासिक प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त करना भी आवश्यक होगा।
  • संगठनों द्वारा करवाये जाने वाले विभिन्न निर्माण कार्यों में उपयोगित खनिज बजरी की मात्रा का न्यूनतम 25 प्रतिशत एम-सेण्ड काउपयोग अनिवार्य होगा जो कि उपलब्धता के आधार 50 प्रतिशत बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। 25 प्रतिशत की बाध्यता उन्हीं निर्माण कार्यों पर लागू होगी, जिनमें निर्माण स्थल से 100 कि.मी. परिधि में आई.एस. 383 मानक स्तर की एम-सेण्ड बनाने वाली इकाई स्थापित हो।
