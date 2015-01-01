पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:शहर में 307 नए संक्रमित मिले, 7 दिन से झोटवाड़ा, मालवीय नगर, मानसरोवर में ज्यादा केस

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
पिछले 17 दिनों में सबसे कम केस शुक्रवार को आए। पिछले चार दिन से झोटवाड़ा, मानसरोवर और मालवीय नगर में ही सबसे अधिक केस सामने आए हैं। झोटवाड़ा में 24, मालवीय नगर में 23, मानसरोवर में 22 और साेढाला में 21 केस सामने आए हैं। इसके अलावा अजमेर रोड में 13, आदर्श नगर में 12, बनीपार्क, दुर्गापुरा, टाेंक फाटक, टोंक रोड और महेश नगर में 10-10 केस आए।

वहीं गाेपालपुरा में 9, शास्त्री नगर और प्रताप नगर में 8-8, वैशाली नगर, सांगानेर, बापू नगर में 6-6, आमेर, ब्रह्मपुरी, सिविल लाइन, सी-स्कीम, विद्याधर नगर में 4-4, विराट नगर, शाहपुरा, राजापार्क, बजाज नगर में 3-3, चांदपोल, गांधीनगर, गंगापोल, घाटगेट, जमवारामगढ़, जाैहरी बाजार, कोटपुतली, सीतापुरा, एसएमएस, तिलक नगर में 2-2, त्रिवेणी, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, सुभाष चौक, सिरसी, सिंधी कैंप, सेठी कॉलोनी, रामगढ़ मोड, रामगंज, पुरानी बस्ती, फुलेरा, ईदगाह, चौड़ा रास्ता, बस्सी, भांकरोटा, बगरू, अंबावाड़ी में 1-1 केस सामने आए हैं।

