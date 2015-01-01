पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम विभाजन पर विवाद:150 वार्ड की सफाई के लिए 3200 सफाईकर्मी और 100 वार्ड के लिए 4 हजार को लगाया

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
निगम के अफसरों को 300 सफाईकर्मियों की यह तक जानकारी नहीं है कि वे कहा पर ड्यूटी कर रहे है
  • ग्रेटर का हैरिटेज से ज्यादा एरिया होने के बाद भी कम सफाईकर्मी लगाए
  • ग्रेटर नगर निगम में हैरिटेज नगर निगम से 50 वार्ड ज्यादा है

ग्रेटर नगर निगम व हैरिटेज नगर निगम में अफसर-कर्मचारियों के विभाजन पर विवाद खड़ा हो गया है। खासकर सफाईकर्मियों के विभाजन पर ग्रेटर नगर निगम के अफसरों ने सरकार के रवैये पर नाराजगी जताई है। दरअसल अफसर-कर्मचारियों का विभाजन एरिया के आधार पर ग्रेटर निगम 60 फीसदी और हैरिटेज निगम में 40 फीसदी होना था। लेकिन सरकार ने ग्रेटर नगर निगम में हैरिटेज की तुलना में कम सफाईकर्मियों को लगाया गया है। जबकि ग्रेटर नगर निगम में हैरिटेज नगर निगम से 50 वार्ड ज्यादा है।

ग्रेटर नगर निगम में 150 वार्ड है। जबकि हैरिटेज नगर निगम में 100 वार्ड है। सरकार ने ग्रेटर नगर निगम में 3200 सफाईकर्मियों को लगाया है। जबकि हैरिटेज नगर निगम में 4 हजार सफाईकर्मियों को लगाया है। यानि ग्रेटर नगर निगम से हैरिटेज में एरिया कम होने के बाद भी 800 सफाईकर्मियों को ज्यादा लगा दिया है। ऐसे में ग्रेटर नगर निगम के अफसरों को सफाईकर्मियों की कमी के कारण स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में पहले पायदान पर आने की चिंता सताने लगी है, जिससे सफाईकर्मियों की संख्या बढ़ा दी गई है।

निगम में 9 हजार से ज्यादा सफाईकर्मी कार्यरत हैं
नगर निगम में 9 हजार से ज्यादा सफाईकर्मी कार्यरत है। इनमें से 3200 ग्रेटर नगर निगम व 4 हजार हैरिटेज नगर निगम में लगा दिए है। अन्य 2200 के करीब सफाईकर्मी ड्यूटी निगम मुख्यालय की अलग-अलग शाखाओं, जोन कार्यालयों व मंत्रियों के बंगलों पर कर रहे है। निगम के अफसर इन कर्मियों से तो मूल काम करवा ही नहीं रहा है। निगम के अफसरों को 300 सफाईकर्मियों की यह तक जानकारी नहीं है कि वे कहा पर ड्यूटी कर रहे है।
भेदभाव किया
^सरकार ने अफसर-कर्मचारियों को ग्रेटर निगम व हैरिटेज निगम में लगाने पर भेदभाव किया है। ग्रेटर में हैरिटेज से ज्यादा वार्ड है और एरिया भी ज्यादा है। इसके बाद भी हैरिटेज निगम से ग्रेटर निगम में कम सफाईकर्मियों को लगाना ठीक नहीं है। सरकार को और भर्ती करनी चाहिए।
- सौम्या गुर्जर, महापौर, ग्रेटर नगर निगम

