कोरोना का कहर:राजस्थान में आज 3285 कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 18 लोगों की मौत; जयपुर में 615 व जोधपुर में 370 संक्रमित

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर कुल 253767 हो गया है, जबकि मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 2218 हो गई है।
  • प्रदेश में अब कुल कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2.53 से ज्यादा हुआ
  • राज्य में अब तक 2218 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आने से जान गवां चुके है

राज्य में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में पॉजिटिव केसों के तेजी से बढ़ने की रफ्तार जारी है। बुधवार को प्रदेश में 3285 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इससे कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 253767 पहुंच गया, जबकि मृतकों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2218 हो गया है।

इससे पहले यहां 24 नवंबर को राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा ढाई लाख के पार पहुंच गया था। यहां अब मंगलवार को एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा रिकॉर्ड 3314 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए थे। जबकि 19 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। खुद प्रदेश के चिकित्सा मंत्री डाॅ. रघु शर्मा और एसएमएस अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेश शर्मा और एसएमएस मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्रिंसीपल डॉ. भंडारी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके है।

राजस्थान में 225229 मरीज हुए रिकवर, अब 26320 एक्टिव केस

राजस्थान में 225229 मरीज रिकवर होने पर डिस्चार्ज हुए है। इससे अब 26320 ऐसे एक्टिव केस है, जो कि अभी संक्रमित है। इससे पहले 20 नवंबर को राजस्थान में 2764 और 21 नवंबर को 3007 केस, 22 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 3260 केस और आज 23 नवंबर को 3232 और 24 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 3314 और 25 नवंबर को 3285 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके है। इससे पहले जयपुर सहित प्रदेश के 8 जिलों में 22 नवंबर से शाम को 7 बजे बाजार बंद होना शुरु हो गए है। इसी दिन नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया था।

प्रदेश में जयपुर में संक्रमण सबसे ज्यादा, जोधपुर सहित कई जिलों में भी केस बढ़े

राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में बुधवार को 615 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। यहां कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 44571 हो गया है। इसी तरह, जोधपुर में बुधवार को 370, अजमेर में 245, अलवर में 296, बांसवाड़ा में 6, बारां में 1, बाड़मेर में 30, भरतपुर में 99, भीलवाड़ा में 185, बीकानेर में 97, बूंदी में 36, चित्तौड़गढ़ 43, चुरु में 59, दौसा में 10, धौलपुर में शून्य, डूंगरपुर में 49, श्रीगंगानगर में 147, हनुमानगढ़ में 33, जैसलमेर में 23, जालौर में 19, झालावाड़ में 14, झुंझुनूं में 52, करौली में 6, कोटा में 270, नागौर में 115, पाली में 76, प्रतापगढ़ में 4, राजसमंद में 17, सवाईमाधोपुर में 51, सीकर में 93, सिरोही में 52, टोंक में 32 और उदयपुर में 140 नए केस सामने आए।

प्रदेश के 33 जिलों में अब तक 2218 मौतें:

राजस्थान में कोरोना की वजह से मौतों का सिलसिला बरकरार है। यहां अब तक अजमेर में 173, अलवर में 73, बांसवाड़ा में 26, बारां में 27, बाड़मेर में 38, भरतपुर में 102, भीलवाड़ा में 31, बीकानेर में 159, बूंदी में 9, चित्तौड़गढ़ 34, चुरु में 33, दौसा में 16, धौलपुर में 29, डूंगरपुर में 29, श्रीगंगानगर में 37, हनुमानगढ़ में 11, जयपुर में 421, जैसलमेर में 20, जालौर में 43, झालावाड़ में 15, झुंझुनूं में 36, जोधपुर में 225, करौली में 17, कोटा में 129, नागौर में 73, पाली में 84, प्रतापगढ़ में 16, राजसमंद में 33, सवाईमाधोपुर में 24, सीकर में 75, सिरोही में 26, टोंक में 29 और उदयपुर में 86 मौतें कोरोना से हो चुकी है।

