कोरोना:जयपुर में काेराेना के 335 पॉजिटिव केस, 1 की माैत

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गुरुवार को 335 पॉजिटिव केस आए, इनमें सबसे अधिक केस मानसरोवर (24) से आए

कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस कम होने के साथ थोड़ी राहत है। गुरुवार को 335 पॉजिटिव केस आए, इनमें सबसे अधिक केस मानसरोवर (24) से आए। कुल पॉजिटिव आंकड़ा 32696 हो गया है। वहीं एक जने की मौत के साथ कुल मौतों की संख्या 369 हो गई है। इसके अलावा झोटवाड़ा से 23, वैशाली नगर से 17, जगतपुरा से 16, दुर्गापुरा से 15 और आदर्श नगर और मालवीय नगर से भी 14-14 केस सामने आए हैं। हालांकि पिछले दिनों की तुलना में यहां केस कम आने लगे हैं, लेकिन खतरा कम नहीं हो रहा है। क्योंकि शहर के लगभग हर हिस्से में पॉजिटिव केस आ रहे हैं।

टोंक रोड और अजमेर रोड से 13-13, गोपालपुरा और सोड़ाला से 12-12, महेश नगर से 10, टोंक फाटक, जवाहर नगर से 9-9, विद्याधर नगर से 7, बनीपार्क, सिविल लाइन व प्रताप नगर से 6-6, सी-स्कीम, सिरसी से 5, गांधीनगर और ब्रह्मपुरी से 4-4, आमेर, तिलक नगर से 3-3, शाहपुरा, ज्योति नगर, जोहरी बाजार, चाकसू, चांदपोल, अम्बावाड़ी, बजाज नगर, भांकरोटा और चाकसू से 2-2 केस सामने आए है।

