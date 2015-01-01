पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉटस्पॉट जगहों पर भी कम हो रहे केस:शहर में 361 नए केस, 1 माैत, झोटवाड़ा में सर्वाधिक 38 केस

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • झोटवाड़ा में 34, मानसरोवर में 28, सांगानेर में 25, मालवीय नगर में 23, सोढ़ाला और वैशाली नगर में 21-21 केस सामने आए

कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के कम-ज्यादा होते आंकड़ों के बीच शुक्रवार को 361 केस सामने आए और एक जने की मौत हुई। अब शहर में कुल पॉजिटिव 53,260 और मृतक 469 हो गए हैं। अभी 7884 एक्टिव केस बने हुए हैं। हालांकि राहत की बात यह भी है कि हॉट स्पॉट बनी चुकी जगहों पर केस में थोड़ी कमी हुई है। झोटवाड़ा में 34, मानसरोवर में 28, सांगानेर में 25, मालवीय नगर में 23, सोढ़ाला और वैशाली नगर में 21-21 केस सामने आए।

प्रताप नगर में 20, अजमेर रोड पर 15, दुर्गापुरा में 14, विद्याधर नगर में 11, आदर्श नगर, गुर्जर की थड़ी व टोंक रोड में 9-9, कोटपुतली, जगतपुरा, ब्रह्मपुरी व बनीपार्क में 7-7, मुरलीपुरा व सिविल लाइंस में 6-6, दूदू, सी-स्कीम व बस्सी में 5-5, आमेर में 4, सुभाष चौक, शास्त्री नगर, राजापार्क, सिरसी, एसएमएस, विराट नगर, फुलेरा, फागी, गोविंदगढ़ व गलता गेट में 2-2, आगरा रोड, शाहपुरा, खो-नागोरियान, जाैहरी बाजार, जमवारामगढ़, जयसिंहपुरा खोर, हसनपुरा, गोपालपुरा, गंगापोल, ईदगाह, चाकसू, चांदपोल व आगरा रोड में 1-1 केस सामने आया।

अस्पतालों में ओपीडी, आईपीडी हुई कम
कोविड अस्पतालों में न केवल आईपीडी बल्कि ओपीडी भी कम हुई है। प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े आरयूएचएस में कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 600 से भी कम रह गई है, वहीं ओपीडी में 100 के भीतर सिमट गई है। यही स्थिति जयपुरिया और ईएसआई कोविड अस्पताल की है। इन अस्पतालों में भी यही स्थिति है और काफी कम मरीज आ रहे हैं। राहत की बात यह भी है कि आईसीयू में भी मरीज कम हुए हैं और आसानी से उपलब्ध हैं।

