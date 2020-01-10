पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सटोरियों पर कार्रवाई:आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगाने वाले 4 सटोरिए गिरफ्तार

जयपुर13 घंटे पहले
आईपीएल मैच पर सट्टा लगाने वाले सटोरियों के खिलाफ जयपुर में पहली कार्रवाई करते हुए झोटवाड़ा थाना पुलिस ने एक अपार्टमेंट स्थित फ्लैट में दबिश देकर दिल्ली कैपिटल व किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के बीच चल रहे मैच पर सट्टा लगा रहे चार सटोरियों को पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने मौके से हिसाब की पर्चियां, 11 मोबाइल, एलईडी सहित अन्य उपकरण बरामद किए है।

एसीपी हरि शंकर शर्मा ने बताया कि सोमवार को झोटवाड़ा थाने की स्पेशल टीम को सूचना मिली कि वर्धमान अपार्टमेंट की 10वीं मंजिल स्थित एक फ्लैट में कुछ लोग सट्टा लगा रहे है। उक्त सूचना के बाद एसएचओ विक्रम सिंह टीम लेकर माैके पर पहुंचे और वहां सट्टा लगा रहे अलवर निवासी मनीष कुमार, अनिल सैनी, बादल सिंह व अभिषेक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

