मेयर बदलें समस्या जस के तस:5 साल में 3 मेयर रहे 100 में से 40 रु. का ही विकास, नए पार्षदों से पहला सवाल हमारी सड़कें कब बनेंगी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पांच साल में अगर विकास की बात करें तो बजट भी खूब था और खर्च भी हुआ, लेकिन पांच सालों का विकास जयपुर शहर में नजर नहीं आया।
  • निगम के पिछले बोर्ड में हुए विकास की तस्वीर, सांगानेर को मिला तीसरा मेयर, पिछले दो मेयर भी यहीं से रहे
  • अब दोनों ही पार्टियों की मेयर, दोनों ही महिलाएं; घर का बजट इनसे बेहतर कौन संभाले, अपने घर जयपुर को संभालना-संवारना अब इनके जिम्मे

भरत सिसोदिया. हेरिटेज निगम व ग्रेटर निगम में बोर्ड का गठन हो गया है। विकास के मुद्दे पर दोनों ही दलों ने चुनाव लड़ा। कांग्रेस ने जहां सत्ता की बात करते हुए इस बोर्ड में हर वार्ड में विकास करवाने की बात कही थी। वहीं भाजपा ने अपने पिछले बोर्ड में हुए विकास को मुद्दा बनाया। हालांकि निगम चुनाव में अपने वार्ड में वोट मांगने जाने पर पार्षदों को लोगों की खरी-खोटी सुननी पड़ी है, वहीं जो पूर्व पार्षद मैदान में उतरे थे वे तो कॉलोनी के लोगों के खासे टारगेट में रहे। सभी का सवाल रहा आखिरी पांच सालों में सड़क पर कचरा, टूटी सड़कें और अंधेरी गलियां रही।

गौरतलब है कि नगर निगम के पिछले बोर्ड में तीन मेयर रहे। पांच साल में अगर विकास की बात करें तो बजट भी खूब था और खर्च भी हुआ, लेकिन पांच सालों का विकास जयपुर शहर में नजर नहीं आया। पूर्व मेयर निर्मल नाहटा और अशोक लाहोटी का कार्यकाल दो-दो साल का रहा, जबकि विष्णु लाटा करीब 11 माह मेयर रहे।

भास्कर ने तीनों के कार्यकाल की पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि सड़कों पर सबसे ज्यादा खर्च 211 कराेड़ रुपए निर्मल नाहटा ने करवाया, तो सफाई सुधार पर 670 करोड़ रुपए खर्च अशोक लाहोटी के कार्यकाल में हुआ है। जबकि विष्णु लाटा ने एक साल में 24 करोड़ रुपए पार्कों के रखरखाव पर लगाए हैं। और रोड लाइट की बात करें तो विष्णु लाटा ने 18 करोड़ व अशोक लाहोटी 25 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए। बावजूद इसके शहरवासियों को न सफाई मिल पाई और न ही सड़कों पर रोशनी और सुंदर पार्क देखने को मिले।

वर्ष 2019-20: मेयर विष्णु लाटा का कार्यकाल
वर्ष 2019-20: मेयर विष्णु लाटा का कार्यकाल

बजट स्वीकृत हुआ 1870.07 करोड़ निगम ने विकास पर खर्च किए 288 करोड़ और अफसरों की तनख्वाह समेत कुल खर्च हुए 943.25 करोड़ रुपए।

आय हुई. अफसरों ने 2158 करोड़ की वसूली का दावा किया, विभिन्न मदों में आय हुई 763.58 करोड़ रुपए की। इसमें बकाया हाउस टैक्स वसूलना था 49 करोड़ रुपए वसूल पाए 1.32 करोड़, इसी तरह यूडी टैक्स वसूलना था 225 करोड़ वसूल पाए 72 करोड़ रुपए । इसी तरह लीज वसूली 35 करोड़ की करनी थी लेकिन 7.74 करोड़ ही वसूल सके और विज्ञापन बोर्ड से 44.86 करोड़ रुपए वसूले।
हमारी जरूरतों पर निगम ने ये पैसा खर्च किया

  • नई सड़कों के निर्माण पर 74.67 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करने थे 110 करोड़
  • सड़कों के नवीनीकरण व पैच वर्क पर 24 करोड़ - खर्च करने थे 95 करोड़
  • नालियां व फुटपाथ बनाने पर 29.18 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करने थे 90 करोड़
  • सीवर लाइन निर्माण 12.11 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करने थे 50 करोड़
  • पार्क निर्माण 23.73 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करने थे 25 करोड़
  • रोड लाइट मेंटिनेंस 18.37 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करने थे 30 करोड़
वर्ष 2018-19 मेयर अशोक लाहोटी का कार्यकाल
वर्ष 2018-19 मेयर अशोक लाहोटी का कार्यकाल

बजट स्वीकृत हुआ 1852.86 करोड़ निगम ने विकास पर खर्च किए 346.11 करोड़ और अफसरों की तनख्वाह समेत कुल खर्च हुए 958.35 करोड़ रुपए

18-19 आय हुई : अफसरों ने 672.30 करोड़ की वसूली का दावा किया, विभिन्न मदों में आय हुई 379.44 करोड़ रुपए की। इसमें बकाया हाउस टैक्स वसूलना था 49 करोड़ वसूल पाए 15 लाख, इसी तरह यूडी टैक्स वसूलना था 225 करोड़ वसूल पाए 44.28 करोड़ रुपए।

वर्ष 2017-18

बजट स्वीकृत हुआ 1451.52 करोड़ निगम ने विकास पर खर्च किए 173.86 करोड़ और अफसरों की तनख्वाह समेत कुल खर्च हुए 671.47 करोड़ रुपए

हमारी जरूरतों पर निगम ने ये पैसा खर्च किया

  • नई सड़कों के निर्माण पर 57 करोड़
  • खर्च करना था 110 करोड़
  • सड़कों के नवीनीकरण व पैच वर्क पर 27.41 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 95 करोड़
  • नालियां व फुटपाथ बनाने पर 27 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 90 करोड़
  • सीवर लाइन निर्माण 15 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 50 करोड़
  • पार्क निर्माण 16 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 30 करोड़
  • रोड लाइट मेंटिनेंस 17 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 30 करोड़
  • सफाई कार्यों पर 382.20 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 420 करोड़
  • नई सड़कों के निर्माण पर 33 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 110 करोड़
  • सड़कों के नवीनीकरण व पैच वर्क पर 30 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 95 करोड़
  • नालियां व फुटपाथ बनाने पर 30.81 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 90 करोड़
  • पार्क निर्माण 22 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 30 करोड़
  • रोड लाइट मेंटिनेंस 7.64 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 18 करोड़
  • सीवर लाइन निर्माण 18.77 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 40 करोड़
  • सफाई कार्यों पर 288 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 414 करोड़

मेयर निर्मल नाहटा का कार्यकाल

वर्ष 2016-17

बजट स्वीकृत हुआ 1367.65 करोड़ निगम ने विकास पर खर्च किए 154.29 करोड़ और अफसरों की तनख्वाह समेत कुल खर्च हुए 606.43 करोड़ रुपए

16-17 आय हुई : अफसरों ने 519.30 करोड़ की वसूली का दावा किया, विभिन्न मदों में आय हुई 339.38 करोड़ रुपए की। इसमें बकाया हाउस टैक्स वसूलना था 50 करोड़ रुपए वसूल पाए 1.32 करोड़, इसी तरह यूडी टैक्स वसूलना था 180 करोड़ वसूल पाए 61.19 करोड़ रुपए।

वर्ष 2015-16

बजट स्वीकृत हुआ 1052.12 करोड़ निगम ने विकास पर खर्च किए 176.43 करोड़ और अफसरों की तनख्वाह समेत कुल खर्च हुए 629.05 करोड़ रुपए

15-16 आय हुई : अफसरों ने 463.13 करोड़ की वसूली का दावा किया, विभिन्न मदों में आय हुई 319.26 करोड़ रुपए की। इसमें बकाया हाउस टैक्स वसूलना था 50 करोड़ रुपए वसूल पाए 2.24 करोड़, इसी तरह यूडी टैक्स वसूलना था 150 करोड़ वसूल पाए 65.32 करोड़ रुपए।

हमारी जरूरतों पर निगम ने ये पैसा खर्च किया

  • नई सड़कों के निर्माण पर 28 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 105 करोड़
  • सड़कों के नवीनीकरण व पैच वर्क पर 21 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 95 करोड़
  • नालियां व फुटपाथ बनाने पर 42.82 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 80 करोड़
  • नई सड़कों के निर्माण पर 35 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 94 करोड़
  • सड़कों के नवीनीकरण व पैच वर्क पर 50 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 80 करोड़
  • नालियां व फुटपाथ पर 34 करोड़ रुपए - खर्च करना था 75 करोड़
  • पार्क निर्माण 11.47 करोड़ - खर्च करना था 30 करोड़

