कोरोना अपडेट:484 नए रोगी मिले, 2 और मौतें, जयपुर में कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा 400 पहुंचा

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर की आशंकाओं के बीच ये भी चिंताजनक
  • दो और मौतों के साथ कुल मृतक 400 हो गए हैं

कोरोना के बढ़ते केस के बीच मंगलवार को 484 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। पिछले डेढ़ महीने से हॉट स्पॉट बन चुकी जगहों पर भी सबसे अधिक केस आ रहे हैं। लेकिन डराने वाली बात यह है कि इन जगहों के अलावा अन्य जगहों पर भी केस तेजी से बढ़े हैं। अब कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 4006 तक पहुंच गया है तो दो और मौतों के साथ कुल मृतक 400 हो गए हैं।

मानसरोवर, मालवीय नगर, झोटवाड़ा के अलावा अब वैशाली नगर, सोडाला, टोंक फाटक, टोंक रोड जैसी जगहों पर भी केस बढ़े हैं। झोटवाड़ा में 26, मानसराेवर में 24, मालवीय नगर में 21, सोडाला में 19, जवाहर नगर में 17, वैशाली नगर में 15, टोंक रोड, बनीपार्क में 14-14, टोंक फाटक, प्रताप नगर, दुर्गापुरा में 13-13, सी-स्कीम, जगतपुरा, शास्त्री नगर में 12-12, अजमेर रोड, बापू नगर, गाेपालपुरा में 11-11, विद्याधर नगर में 10, आदर्श नगर, अंबावाड़ी, मुरलीपुरा, सांगानेर में 9-9, सीकर रोड, महेश नगर, सिविल लाइन, भांकरोटा में 8-8, आमेर में 7, ब्रह्मपुरी, बजाज नगर, राजापार्क, तिलक नगर में 6-6, चांदपोल, गांधीनगर, गोविंदगढ़, फुलेरा, एसएमएस में 5-5, बस्सी, चाकसू, चौड़ा रास्ता, गुर्जर की थड़ी, जामडोली, जोहरी बाजार, लाल कोठी, एमडी रोड, शाहपुरा, सिरसी में 4-4, गलता गेट, जयसिंहपुरा खोर, जेएलएन मार्ग, पुरानी बस्ती, सीतापुरा, बगरू, त्रिवेणी नगर में 3-3, विराट नगर, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, सेठी कॉलोनी, रामगंज, लूनियावास, कोटपुतली, हरमाडा, हसनपुरा में 2-2, दूदू, ईदगाह, झालाना, ज्योति नगर, किशनपोल, एमआई रोड, फागी, रामगढ़ मोड, गोनेर रोड, सांगानेरी गेट, स्टेशन रोड पर 1-1 केस सामने आया है।

पॉजिटिव, एक्टिव केस में जयपुर सबसे आगे
कुल पॉजिटिव में जयपुर सबसे आगे चल रहा है। उसके बाद जोधपुर, अलवर, अजमेर और कोटा में क्रमश: कोरोना मरीज अधिक हैं। जयपुर में जहां अब तक कुल पॉजिटिव 40046 आ चुके हैं वहीं जाेधपुर में 34092 केस, अलवर में 17280, कोटा में 12654 और अजमेर में 11960 केस सामने आ चुके हैं।

भले ही बीकानेर में इन दिनों केस कम हुए हों लेकिन कुल पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 16889 है। वहीं जयपुर में एक्टिव केस भी सबसे अधिक हैं। यहां कुल 6556 एक्टिव केस हैं तो जोधपुर में 4738 केस एक्टिव हैं। जबकि अन्य जगहों पर यह संख्या काफी कम है। बीकानेर में 957, अलवर में 713, अजमेर में 452, कोटा में महज 436 एक्टिव केस हैं।

