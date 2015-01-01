पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान सरकार का निर्णय:रीट भर्ती परीक्षा में सामान्य वर्ग को छोड़ अन्य केटेगरी में पात्रता के लिए मिलेगी 5 प्रतिशत प्राप्ताकों में छूट

जयपुर15 मिनट पहले
शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा आज इस आदेश की कॉपी को ट्वीट करते हुए बताया है कि परीक्षा के लिए माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड को नोडल एजेंसी बनाया गया है। रीट के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता अवधि अब 3 वर्ष रहेगी
  • प्रदेश सरकार ने सामान्य वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों को छूट में राहत नहीं दी
  • सरकार ने रीट प्रमाण पत्र की 3 साल की वैधता अवधि पर मुहर लगाई

लंबे अरसे से अटकी राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट) की प्रक्रिया एक कदम आगे बढ़ी है। प्रदेश के प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग ने आज परीक्षा के लिए न्यूनतम पासिंग मार्क्स जारी किए है। इसमें एसटी एससी, ओबीसी, ईडब्ल्यूएस व एमबीसी केटेगिरी के अभ्यर्थियों को 5 प्रतिशत प्राप्तांकों में छूट देने का निर्णय किया है। जबकि सामान्य वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों को प्राप्तांको में राहत नहीं दी गई है। इससे पहले रीट परीक्षा में सभी केटेगरी में न्यूनतम प्राप्तांक 60 प्रतिशत अंक थे।

शिक्षा विभाग से जारी आदेशों के मुताबिक रीट परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण होने के लिए सामान्य वर्ग के लिए न्यूनतम 60 प्रतिशत अंक लाना अनिवार्य किया गया है। इसी तरह, अनुसूचित जनजाति (ST) व अनुसूचित जाति (SC), अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग (OBC), अति पिछड़ा वर्ग (MBC), आर्थिक रुप से कमजोर वर्ग (EWS) केटेगरी के लिए 55 प्रतिशत प्राप्तांक लाना अनिवार्य किया है।

इसके अलावा सभी श्रेणी की विधवा एवं परित्यक्ता महिलाओं तथा भूतपूर्व सैनिकों के लिए 50 प्रतिशत, दिव्यांग श्रेणी में आने वाले सभी अभ्यर्थियों के लिए 40 प्रतिशत और सहरिया जनजाति के लिए सहरिया क्षेत्रों में 36 फीसदी प्राप्तांक लाना अनिवार्य किया है। वहीं, एसटी के लिए टीएसपी के लिए 36 प्रतिशत प्राप्तांक अनिवार्य किया है।

रीट परीक्षा के प्रमाण पत्र की वैधता 3 वर्ष के लिए निर्धारित की
शिक्षा विभाग ने रीटा प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता 3 वर्ष के लिए निर्धारित की है। पहले छात्रों को उम्मीद थी कि यह प्रमाण पत्र आजीवन वैध रहेगा। शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा आज इस आदेश की ट्वीट करते हुए बताया है कि परीक्षा के लिए माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड को नोडल एजेंसी बनाया गया है। साथ ही, उन्होंने लिखा है कि बहुत जल्द ही रीट परीक्षाओं की तारीखों का भी ऐलान कर दिया जाएगा।

