स्वास्थ्य विभाग:5 हजार मेडिकल एमएससी पीएचडी शिक्षकों पर ‘नौकरी’ का संकट

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
देशभर के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में करीबन 5 हजार मेडिकल एमएससी पीएचडी शिक्षकों के सामने नौकरी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। नेशनल मेडिकल कमिशन की ओर से 28 अक्टूबर को एनाटॉमी, फिजियोलोजी शिक्षकों का अनुपात 30 की बजाय 15 फीसदी करने का गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है।

ये शिक्षक काफी समय से सेवाएं दे रहे है, जब से कॉलेजों में शिक्षकों की कमी से गुजर रहा था। फरवरी में ही डॉ.वत्स ने देश में डॉक्टरों की कमी को देखते हुए मेडिकल एमएससी पीएचडी धारकों के मानक यथावत रखने के लिए कहा था।

कोरोनाकाल में एनाटॉमी व फिजियोलोजी का अनुपात घटा देने से एक और संकट खड़ा कर दिया। ऐसे में आने वाले दिनों में इन विषयों में केन्द्र सरकार के पक्षपात के रवैए से मोह भंग हो सकता है। केन्द्र सरकार के नेशनल मेडिकल कमिशन की सबसे बड़ी लापरवाही ये है कि माइक्रोबायलोजी व फार्माकोलॉजी का नोटिफिकेशन में उल्लेख तक नहीं किया गया।

