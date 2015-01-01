पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • 5180 Positive Cases In 10 Days In Jaipur, Now Night Tourism Also Closed, Rajasthan Health Minister Said This Second Wave Of Corona

कोरोना का कहर:जयपुर में 10 दिनों में 5180 पॉजिटिव केस, अब नाइट टूरिज्म भी बंद, चिकित्सा मंत्री बोले- कोरोना की यह दूसरी लहर

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में 22 नवंबर से नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। यहां शाम 7 बजे तक बाजार बंद होने लगे है। ऐसे में सड़कें वीरान हो गई है। यहां अब सन्नाटा पसर गया है।
  • सोमवार को 599 संक्रमित केस सामने आए, जयपुर में अब तक 416 लोगों की मौत
  • आमेर, अल्बर्ट हॉल, नाहरगढ़ सहित पांच जगहों पर रात्रि पर्यटन बंद करने का आदेश

राजस्थान में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरु हो गई है। सोमवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुए डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने यह बात कही। इस बीच प्रदेश में सोमवार को राजस्थान में 3232 संक्रमित केस सामने आए। वहीं, राजधानी जयपुर में 599 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। गत 10 दिनों में जयपुर में 5180 पॉजिटिव केस आ चुके है। यहां 22 नवंबर से रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लागू कर दिया गया है। वहीं, शहर के सभी बाजारों में दुकानें रोजाना शाम 7 बजे बंद करने के आदेश जारी किए है।

सोमवार को जारी मेडिकल रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जयपुर में अब तक 43300 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आ चुके है। यहां अब तक 416 लोगों की मौत कोरोना की चपेट में आने से हुई है। यहां अब तक 34453 लोग रिकवर हो गए है। इसके बाद अब 8431 केस एक्टिव है, जो कि संक्रमित है।

पांच पर्यटन स्थलों पर फिर से नाइट टूरिज्म पर लगा ब्रेक

इस बीच कोरोना संक्रमण के तेजी से बढ़ रहे केसों को देखते हुए आमेर व अल्बर्ट हॉल सहित पांच पर्यटन स्थलों पर नाइट टूरिज्म पर रोक लगा दी है। पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग के निदेशक प्रकाश चंद्र शर्मा ने इस संबंध में सोमवार रात को आदेश जारी किए। जिसमें कहा कि शहर में रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया जा रहा है।

ऐसे में आमेर महल, नाहरगढ़ किला, अल्बर्ट हॉल, सिसोदिया रानी का बाग व विद्याधर का बाग में नाइट टूरिज्म (रात्रिकालीन पर्यटन) बंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया। गौरतलब है कि लॉकडाउन के बाद 2 जून से सभी पर्यटन स्थलों को खोला गया था।

चिकित्सा मंत्री ने कहा-प्रदेश में यह कोरोना की दूसरी पीक

इसी बीच सोमवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए चिकित्सा मंत्री डॉ. रघु शर्मा ने कहा कि प्रदेश में 3000 से ज्यादा केसेज रोजाना आ रहे है। यह कोरोना की दूसरी पीक है। इस महामारी से बचने के लिए सिर्फ सावधानी ही बचाव है। चिकित्सा मंत्री ने कहा कि कोरोना के केसेज में बढ़ोतरी के कई कारण है। इनमें नगर निगम और पंचायत चुनाव, मौसम में बदलाव, त्यौहार और शादी समारोह का सीजन और इस दौरान मौसम में प्रदूषण के स्तर में बढ़ोतरी प्रमुख है।

11 नवंबर से शुरु हुआ था तेजी से कोरोना केस बढ़ना

जयपुर में 11 नवंबर को 450 केस, 12 नवंबर को 460 केस, 13 नवंबर को 475 केस, 14 नवंबर को 406 केस और 15 नवंबर को सबसे ज्यादा 498 केस, 16 नवंबर को 538 और 17 नवंबर को 484 केस, 18 नवंबर को 468 और 19 नवंबर को 519, 20 नवंबर को 514 केस, 21 नवंबर को 551 केस, 22 नवंबर को 603 केस, 23 नवंबर को 599 नए केस सामने आए थे। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने निजी अस्पतालों को बैड बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए थे। साथ ही, आमजन से मास्क लगाने की अपील की है।

