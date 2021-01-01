पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अब खुद सर्वाइवल मोड पर:15 दिन में 53 हजार जांचें हुईं; नवंबर पीक में 10% की संक्रमण दर अब 0.88% ही रह गई

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
दो गज दूरी और मुंह पर मास्क के साथ एहतियात अब भी जरूरी - Dainik Bhaskar
दो गज दूरी और मुंह पर मास्क के साथ एहतियात अब भी जरूरी
  • नवंबर में रोजाना 700 तक नए मरीज सामने आ रहे थे, जनवरी के अंत में आंकड़ा 32 तक पहुंचा

काेविड-19 वायरस एक आरएनए वायरस है, इसे जिंदा रहने के लिए ह्यूमन बाॅडी जरूरी है और यह एक इंसानी शरीर से दूसरे में फैल कर अपनी सरंचना बदलता रहता है। इसके लिए जरूरी है, इसे सही एन्वायरनमेंट मिले। जुलाई से नवंबर तक वायरस हाई ग्रेड लेवल पर था यानी तेजी से म्यूटेशन करके अपना स्ट्रक्चर बदल रहा था।

नवंबर में पीक के दौरान शहर के 90 से 100 इलाकों में पहुंच चुके कोरोना की संक्रमण दर 10% तक पहुंच गई थी। रोजाना 700 पार नए मरीज सामने आने लगे थे। मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के कारण वायरस का ट्रांसमिशन ह्यूमन टू ह्यूमन कम हुआ। इंसानों में एंटी बॉडी डवलप हुई तो वायरस कमजोर पड़ गया और खुद को रेप्लिकेट नहीं कर पाया।

पिछले पखवाड़े के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो 10 से 15 इलाकों में सिमटे वायरस की संक्रमण दर 1% से भी नीचे आ गई है। यूं समझें- 17 से 31 जनवरी तक शहर में 53046 सैम्पल लिए गए यानी रोजाना औसतन 3500 जांचें हुईं। इनमें केवल 471 पाॅजिटिव मिले और मौतें महज 4 हुईं। 1% से नीचे संक्रमण दर वह स्टेज है, जब लो-ग्रेड लेवल पर वायरस सर्वाइवल मोड पर जा चुका है यानी खुद को जिंदा रखने की जद्दोजहद में जुटा है। रिस्क लेवल कम है, लेकिन सावधानी जरूरी है।

Q. क्या कोरोना जा चुका है?
A. नहीं, हर्ड इम्युनिटी या वैक्सीनेशन का हाई लेवल ही करेगा वायरस का खात्मा डाॅ. शर्मा की मानें तो संक्रमण कम हाे रहा है इसका यह मतलब नहीं है कि महामारी जल्द ही खत्म हाेे जाएगी। जब तक एक जगह रहने वाली आबादी के 60 से 70 फीसदी आबादी संक्रमित हाेकर नैचुरल एंटीबाॅडी डवलप नहीं कर लेती, तब तक इसका खात्मा नहीं हाेगा।

यदि हर्ड इम्युनिटी डवलप नहीं हाेती... हां, किसी शहर की 70 से 80 फीसदी आबादी वैक्सीन लगवा लेती है ताे भी इसके खत्म हाेने के चांस ज्यादा हाेंगे। हालांकि जब-जब किसी की इम्युनिटी कमजाेर हाेगी, तब संक्रमण की आशंका ज्यादा रहेगी। जैसा की चिकनगुनिया भी इसी पैटर्न पर फैलता है और शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचाता है। हर्ड इम्युनिटी डवलप होने पर चिकनगुनिया कम हुआ, मगर खत्म नहीं हुआ।

