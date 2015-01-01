पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम:बिलिंग कम करने को खर्चे 550 करोड़; पर राशि 30% भी नहीं घटी

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 77% बिलिंग कम होने की उम्मीद थी, पर लापरवाही में और पैसा बर्बाद हुआ
  • 5 करोड़ आ रहा है एलईडी लाइटें लगने के बाद बिल, उम्मीद 2 करोड़ की थी

(ओमप्रकाश शर्मा). नगर निगम में ठेकेदारों की अंधेरगर्दी जारी है। बावजूद जिम्मेदार अफसर आंखें मूंदे बैठे हैं। शहर में लगी रोड लाइटाें के बिलों की राशि कम करने के लिए जिस मकसद से स्ट्रीट लाइट राष्ट्रीय परियोजना के तहत करीब ढाई लाख एलईडी लगाई गई थीं, उसका मकसद पूरा नहीं हुआ है। दरअसल शहर में बिलों की राशि कम करने के लिए नगर निगम क्षेत्र में सरकार ने दो एस्काे और ईईएसएल को एलईडी लाइटें लगाने का टेंडर दिया था।

टेंडर की शर्तों के मुताबिक एलईडी लगने से हर माह होने वाली बिजली की खपत और बिल राशि में 77 फीसदी कमी होनी थी, लेकिन बिल राशि 30 फीसदी भी कम नहीं हुई। एलईडी लगने से पहले रोड लाइटों का निगम क्षेत्र में करीब 7 करोड़ रुपए बिजली बिल आता था।

टेंडर के अनुसार एलईडी लाइट लगने पर बिल राशि हर माह 2 करोड़ रुपए के आस-पास होनी चाहिए, लेकिन एलईडी लाइट लगने के बाद भी बिल हर माह 4.50 करोड़ रुपए से 5 करोड़ रुपए तक आ रही है। नगर निगम के अधिकारियों ने बिलिंग कम करने और एलईडी लाइट लगाने के लिए 550 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा राशि खर्च कर दी है।

25 हजार पोल पर अभी तक नहीं लगीं लाइटें
पड़ताल में सामने आया कि एस्को और ईईएसएल द्वारा वर्ष 2016 से शहर में एलईडी लाइट लगाई जा रही है। दोनाें कंपनियों को 2.42 लाख पोल पर एलईडी लाइट लगानी थी। एस्काे कंपनी को शहर में करीब 1.12 हजार लाइटें लगानी थीं। एस्को कंपनी को निगम के स्तर पर टेंडर हुए थे। लेकिन टेंडर की शर्तों के अनुसार एक दफा भी बिलिंग राशि कम नहीं आई है। अभी शहर में दोनों कंपनियों को करीब 25 हजार पोल पर लाइट लगानी है।
अब कंपनी के भुगतान में कटौती की तैयारी
^एलईडी लाइट लगाने पर भी बिलिंग राशि कम नहीं होने की बात सामने आई है। अब कंपनी को किए जाने वाले भुगतान में से कटौती करेंगे। कंपनी पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करेंगे।
- किरण कंवर, एक्सईएन बिजली, ग्रेटर नगर निगम

