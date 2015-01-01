पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑपरेशन क्लीनस्वीप:565 तस्कर गिरफ्तार, जमानत पर छूटे 30% तस्कर फिर नशा बेचते पकड़े गए

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक साल में तोड़ा नशे का नेटवर्क
  • अब तक 36 क्विंटल मादक पदार्थ, 26.46 लाख नकदी बरामद, 104 वाहन जब्त

(उदय चौधरी). राजधानी में मादक पदार्थों का इस्तेमाल व तस्करी रोकने के उद्देश्य से कमिश्नरेट ने एक साल पहले ऑपरेशन क्लीनस्वीप शुरु किया था। इस ऑपरेशन के दौरान अब तक कमिश्नरेट की सीएसटी, चारों जिलों की डीएसटी व स्थानीय थाना पुलिस ने 438 कार्रवाई करके 565 तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

तस्करों में 72 महिलाएं, 3 नाबालिग व 11 बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। 30% तस्कर जमानत के बाद वापस पकड़े जा चुके हैं। पुलिस तस्करों से अब तक 36 क्विंटल मादक पदार्थ, 26.46 लाख रुपए व 104 वाहन जब्त कर चुकी है। ऑपरेशन क्लीनस्वीप चलने के बाद अब शहर में तस्करों का जमावड़ा कम हो हुआ है।

एडिशनल कमिश्नर अजयपाल लांबा ने बताया कि अभियान के दौरान अब तक 36 क्विंटल मादक पदार्थ जब्त किए जा चुके है। मादक पदार्थ में गांजा, अफीम, चरस, स्मैक, डोडा पोस्त, कोकीन-एमडीएमए, ब्राउन शुगर, एलएसडी (लिसर्जिक एसिड डाईएथिलेमाइड) ड्रग्स, भांग, कॉरडेक्स फास्फेट सीरप जब्त की गई है। सबसे ज्यादा 3540 किलो गांजा पकड़ा जा चुका है।

72 महिला तस्कर भी गिरफ्तार

पकड़े गए तस्करों से पूछताछ व जांच में सामने आया कि तस्कर मादक पदार्थ किस रास्ते से जयपुर लाते हैं। जयपुर में ज्यादातर मादक पदार्थों का उपयोग ज्यादातर युवा वर्ग ले रहा था।

  • गांजा: उड़ीसा, पश्चिम बंगाल, आंध्रप्रदेश, बिहार, छत्तीसगढ़, झारखण्ड सहित कई राज्य और नेपाल से लाते हैं।
  • अफीम: चित्तोड़गढ़, झालावाड़, प्रतापगढ़, मंदसौर, नीमच व मालदा से।
  • स्मैक: झालावाड़ व टोंक से।
  • मॉर्डन ड्रग्स, चरस, कोकिन व ब्राउन शुगर: हिमाचल प्रदेश, मुम्बई व दिल्ली से।

पब-रेस्त्रां-बार से लेकर कच्ची बस्तियों तक
पुलिस पड़ताल में सामने आया कि महंगे मादक पदार्थ के सेवन शहर के पब, रेस्टोरेंट, क्लब, बार व फार्म हाउस में हाईप्रोफाइल युवा वर्ग द्वारा किया जा रहा था। दूसरी तरफ कॉलेज में पढाई करने वाले युवक-युवतियां भी गांजा, एमडी ड्रग्स सहित कई प्रकार के मादक पदार्थों का सेवन करते है। इसके अलावा कुछ बेरोजगार युवक और कच्ची बस्तियों में ज्यादातर गांजा व स्मैक का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था।

1 जनवरी से और प्रभावी होगा क्लीनस्वीप
पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव ने बताया- युवाओं को नशे से दूर करने के लिए उद्देश्य से एक साल पहले ऑपरेशन क्लीनस्वीप शुरू किया था। शहर में मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी रोकने के लिए ये अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। इस अभियान के कारण शहर मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी कम हो गई। अब शहर में आसानी से किसी का मादक पदार्थ नहीं मिल सकता है।

अगर कहीं मिलता है तो दस गुना भाव हो गए हैं। काेरोना के कारण बीच में कुछ समय के लिए अभियान रुक गया था। अब एक जनवरी से इस अभियान को बड़े स्तर पर चलाने के लिए सीएसटी टीम में ओर इंस्पेक्टर तैनात कर दिए है। जो अलग-अलग टीमें बनाकर काम करेंगे।

