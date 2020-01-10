पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोडाला में युवक की हत्या का खुलासा:6 जनों ने युवक को चाकुओं से गोदा था, चार गिरफ्तार किए

जयपुर13 घंटे पहले
सोडाला इलाके में रविवार रात को चार नंबर डिस्पेंसरी के पास चाकू से वार करके युवक की हत्या करने के मामले में पुलिस ने सोमवार को चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी ने मृतक अदनान से बदला लेने के लिए हमला किया था। एडिशनल डीसीपी अवनीश शर्मा ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी करण सिंधी, दीपक गुर्जर, दिनेश गुर्जर व शुभम गुर्जर सदर थाना इलाके के रहने वाले है।

गौरतलब है कि आरोपियों ने रविवार शाम को चार नंबर डिस्पेंसरी के सामने गली में स्थित दुकान पर बैठे अदनान पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। जिसकी इलाज के दौरान एसएमएस हॉस्पिटल में मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने सोमवार को कोविड जांच के बाद पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।

आरोपियों ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि वह मृतक को पहले से जानते थे। कुछ दिन पहले अदनान की बाइक को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई थी। 4-5 दिन पहले अदनान ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर दिनेश के साथ मारपीट कर दी थी। जिसका बदला लेने के लिए हमला किया था।

