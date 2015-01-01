पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  6 Ministers Of State And 2 Ministers Of Central Government; Could Not Win Their Own District, What Position Will Be Able To Save In Cabinet Expansion

कांग्रेस-बीजेपी दिग्गजों की जीरो परफॉरमेंस:राज्य के 6 और केंद्र सरकार के 2 मंत्री; अपने ही जिले नहीं जिता पाए, कैबिनेट विस्तार में क्या पद बचा पाएंगे

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 12 जिलों के निकाय चुनाव में आज 4 मंत्रियों की परीक्षा
  • दोनों ही पार्टियों में हैं जीरो परफॉर्मर, अब आंकलन कौन करेगा?

(डूंगरसिंह राजपुराेहित). राजस्थान सरकार के छह मंत्रियों और केंद्र के दो मंत्रियों का पंचायती राज चुनावों में परफॉर्मेंस इतना कमजोर रहा है कि इसका असर आगामी राज्य और केंद्र के मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल पर पड़े की चर्चाएं चल पड़ी है। यदि इन मंत्रियों के इलाकों में जिला परिषद और पंचायती प्रधान के नतीजों को आधार बनाया जाए तो सवाल जरूर उठता है कि ये अपनी पंचायत समिति नहीं बचा पाए जो क्या अब मंत्री की कुर्सी बचा पाएंगे।

दो केंद्रीय मंत्री भाजपा के हैं और 6 राज्य सरकार के कांग्रेस के मंत्री हैं। राज्य के मंत्री चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा, शिक्षा मंत्री एवं कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा, सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजणा, खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदणा और अल्प संख्यक मंत्री सालेह मोहम्मद हैं।

केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी और अर्जुनराम मेघवाल अपनी सीट नहीं बचा पाए। इनके ऊपर मंत्री पद की तलवार लटकी तो पंचायती राज चुनावों के नतीजे इसमें बड़ा किरदार निभाएंगे। रविवार को 50 निकायों के परिणाम आएंगे, उसमें 4 मंत्रियों की परीक्षा होगी। बारां में प्रमोद जैन भाया, भरतपुर से सुभाष गर्ग, जयपुर से कोटपूतली के राजेंद्र यादव, अलवर से टीकाराम जूली की परीक्षा है।

ये हालात तो तब हैं जब दोनों ही पार्टियों के सभी मंत्रियों ने पंचायत चुनावों में लगातार सभाएं कीं, वोटरों को लुभाया, फिर भी हार गए

अर्जुनराम मेघवाल: केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन मेघवाल बीकानेर से बीजेपी सांसद है। इनके इलाके बीकानेर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मोडा राम एकतरफा 26 बनाम बीजेपी के 3 वोट से जिला प्रमुख बने। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति बीकानेर में 21 में से कांग्रेस को 10 बीजेपी को 7, पंचायत समिति पांचू में 15 में से कांग्रेस को 9 और बीजेपी को 6 सीट ही मिली।

कैलाश चौधरी: केंद्रीय मंत्री कैलाश चौधरी बाड़मेर से बीजेपी सांसद हैं। बाड़मेर में जिला प्रमुख कांग्रेस के महेंद्रकुमार चौधरी 37 में 21 वोट पाकर जीते। बीजेपी को 18 सीटें मिलने के बावजूद क्रास वोटिंग से 16 ही वोट मिले। इसी तरह कैलाश की पंचायत समिति बायतू में भी 19 में से कांग्रेस को 17 और बीजेपी को सिर्फ 2 सीट मिली।

गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा: शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा सीकर के लक्ष्मणगढ़ से विधायक है। इनकी सीट का परिणाम भारी विवाद के कारण सबसे बाद में घोषित हुआ। सीकर जिला प्रमुख चुनाव 39 में से 24 वोट पाकर बीजेपी की गायत्री कंवर ने जीत लिया। कांग्रेस को 15 वोट ही मिले। इसी तरह लक्ष्मणगढ़ प्रधान चुनाव भारी मशक्कत के बाद लाॅटरी से डोटसरा कांग्रेस की झोली में डलवा पाए। लक्ष्मणगढ़ पंचायत समिति में बीजेपी को 13 और कांग्रेस को 11 सीटें मिली थी। जोड़-तोड़ से दोनों के 12-12 वोट हो गए। इस पर लाॅटरी निकाल कांग्रेस का प्रधान बना।

रघु शर्मा: चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा अजमेर के केकड़ी से विधायक है। उनके जिले अजमेर में 32 में से भाजपा से अलग होकर निर्दलीय लड़ी सुशील कंवर 23 वोट पाकर जिलाप्रमुख चुनाव जीत गई। कांग्रेस टूट गई। दूसरे नंबर पर भी 9 वोट पाकर बीजेपी रही। कांग्रेस की बुरी हार हुई। केकड़ी पंचायत समिति में भी 15 में से बीजेपी को 8 और कांग्रेस को 7 ही सीटें मिली।

अशोक चांदणा: खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदणा बूंदी के हिंडोली से विधायक है। बूंदी में कांग्रेस जिला प्रमुख नहीं बना पाए। जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में निर्दलीय को जिताना पड़ा। निर्दलीय चंद्रावती 13 और बीजेपी को 10 वोट मिले। हिंडोली पंचायत समिति में भी 23 में से बीजेपी को 12 और कांग्रेस को 10 सीट मिली।

सालेह मोहम्मद: अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री सालेह मोहम्मद पोकरण से कांग्रेस विधायक हैं। उनके परिवार का दशकों से जैसलमेर जिला परिषद पर कब्जा था। उनके मंत्री बनने के कार्यकाल में पहली बार छिन गया। जैसलमेर में कांग्रेस को बहुमत मिल चुका था, लेकिन फूट से जिला प्रमुख चुनाव बीजेपी के प्रतापसिंह 17 में से 12 वोट पाकर जीत गए। सालेह परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाले प्रत्याशी को 5 वोट मिले। इनकी सांकड़ा पंचायत समिति में भी 17 में से 10 वोट पाकर बीजेपी के भगवतसिंह प्रधान बने। कांग्रेस को 7 वोट मिले। जैसलमेर में कांग्रेस की रसालकंवर 1 वोट से प्रधान चुनाव जीत गई।

उदयलाल आंजणा: सहकारिता मंत्री उदयलाल आंजणा चित्तौड़गढ़ के निंबाहेड़ा से विधायक हैं। उनके चित्तौड़गढ़ में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ही नहीं खड़ा नहीं कर पाए। बीजेपी के सुरेश धाकड़ निर्विरोध जीत गए। निंबाहेड़ा में भी 17 सीटों में बीजेपी प्रत्याशी बगदीराम धाकड़ निर्विरोध प्रधान चुनाव जीत गए। कांग्रेस टक्कर भी नहीं दे सकी।

सुखराम विश्नोई: वन मंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई जालौर के सांचौर से विधायक है। जालौर जिला प्रमुख एसटी सीट बीजेपी ने हथिया ली। 31 में से 19वोट पाकर बीजेपी के राजेश कुमार जिला प्रमुख बन गए। कांग्रेस की लक्ष्मी को 12 वोट ही मिले। इसी तरह सांचौर पंचायत समिति 25 में से बीजेपी को 16 और कांग्रेस को 9 वोट ही मिले।

