पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेकाबू कोरोना:एक दिन में पहली बार 603 संक्रमित, 4 की मौत देवउठनी पर 4000 शादियां

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रात में सख्ती हुई तो बड़ी चौपड़ सूनी
  • काल बन रहा कोरोना; झोटवाड़ा, मानसरोवर, मालवीय नगर, सांगानेर के बाद सोढाला, मुरलीपुरा, जगतपुरा, सीकर रोड हॉट स्पॉट बने
  • शादियों में 100 से अधिक लोग मिले तो 25000 रुपए जुर्माना किया जाएगा

रविवार को पहली बार एक ही दिन में जयपुर में रिकार्ड 603 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले और 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मरीजों का यह ग्राफ बताने के लिए पर्याप्त है कोरोना को लेकर ना तो हम सतर्क हैं और ना ही गंभीर। हम नहीं बदले तो कोरोना इस स्थिति को भयावह रूप में बदल डालेगा।

संक्रमितों की यह संख्या इसलिए भी डराती है क्योंकि 25 नवंबर (देवउठनी) पर 4000 से अधिक शादियां हैं। रविवार को सबसे अधिक झोटवाड़ा में 31, मानसरोवर में 29, सोडाला में 24, मालवीय नगर में 21, सांगानेर, मुरलीपुरा में 20-20, अजमेर रोड में 19, वैशाली नगर में 18, जगतपुरा में 17, सीकर रोड़, जवाहर नगर-14 संक्रमित आए।

25 नवंबर को शादियों की अनुमति के लिए रविवार को भी दफ्तर खुले

देवउठनी एकादशी पर जयपुर में 4000 से अधिक शादियां हैं। जयपुर शहर एसडीएम कार्यालय में 900, सांगानेर में 600 और आमेर में 300 आवेदन आए हैं। प्रशासन ने लोगों से अपील की है कि सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइड लाइन की सख्ती से पालना करें। गौरतलब है कि सरकार ने साफ किया है कि शादियों में 100 से अधिक लोग मिले तो 25000 रुपए जुर्माना किया जाएगा।

एसडीएम आमेर लक्ष्मीकांत कटारा का कहना है कि आमेर और जयपुर को मिलाकर 25 नवंबर को 1200 से अधिक शादियां हैं। रविवार को भी अनुमति पत्र तैयार कर थानों में सूचना भिजवाई गई है । एसडीएम घनश्याम शर्मा ने बताया सांगानेर उपखंड क्षेत्र में 600 शादियां है।

एडीएम साउथ शंकर लाल सैनी ने बताया कि शादियों के लिए अनुमति ली जा रही है। शादियों में 100 लोगों को आमंत्रित करने और अंतिम संस्कार में 20 लोगों की अनुमति है। कलेक्टर अंतर सिंह नेहरा का कहना है कि कोरोना के खिलाफ कड़ी लड़ाई लड़ने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने कमर कस ली है। कोरोना के तेजी से फैल रहे संक्रमण के मद्देनजर लोगों से कम से कम शादियों में पहुंचने और लोगों से इसमें सहयोगी बनने की अपील है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें