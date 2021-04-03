पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

षट्कोणीय मुकाबला:87 में से 67 निकायाें में आमने-सामने की टक्कर, 19 सीटों पर त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबला, 3 चेयरमैन निर्विराेध बने

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चिड़ावा नगर पालिका में 6 दावेदार मैदान में

प्रदेश के 20 जिलाें में चल रहे निकाय चुनाव में नाम वापसी के बाद चुनावी मुकाबले की स्थिती साफ हाे गई है। 20 जिलाें के 67 निकायाें में बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियाें में सीधी टक्कर हाेते दिख रही है। वहीं 19 निकाय ऐसे है जहां पर त्रिकाेणीय संघर्ष की स्थिती बन गई है। इसके अलावा झुंझुनूं में चिड़ावा नगर पालिका ऐसी है जहां पर सर्वाधिक छह प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए ताल ठाेक रहे है।

प्रदेश के 90 निकायाें में से अब तीन जगहाें पर प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध जीत चुके है। ऐसे में अब 91 में से 89 निकायाें में बीजेपी, कांग्रेस सहित अन्य प्रत्याशियाें के बीच चुनावी मुकाबला जारी है। उधर निकाय चुनाव मतदान वाले दिन से ही बाड़ेबंदी का दाैर शुरू हाे गया था और 31 जनवरी काे सदस्य पद का परिणाम आने के बाद डेढ़ साै जगहाें पर बीजेपी-कांग्रेस व अन्य की बाड़ेबंदी जारी रही है। प्रदेश के छह निकाय ऐसे है जहां पर बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के सदस्य बराबर है और दाेनाे ही पार्टियां चाहती है कि ये बाेर्ड उनके खाते में जाए।

ऐसे में अब सबकी नजर 7 फरवरी काे हाेने वाले अध्यक्ष पद मतदान पर है क्याेंकि जिस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष बनेगा बाेर्ड उसी का माना जाएगा। गुरुवार काे नाम वापसी के दिन 68 पर्चाें की वापसी हाेने के बाद 197 प्रत्याशी मैदान में बचे है। नागाैर जिले की कुचेरा, झुंझुनूं की मुकंदगढ़ और बांसवाड़ा की कुशलगढ़ नगर पालिका में निर्विराेध प्रत्याशी जीते है।

मुकुंदगढ़ में 25 में से 19 निर्दलीय जीते थे, अब कांग्रेस का कब्जा

मुकुंदगढ़ में कांग्रेस के मनीष चौधरी निर्विरोध पालिकाध्यक्ष निर्वाचित हुए है। यहां अध्यक्ष के लिए पति- पत्नी दाेनाें मैदान में थे। दरअसल मुकुंदगढ़ नगर पालिका में 25 में से 19 सदस्य निर्दलीय चुनकर आए थे। भाजपा के दाे और कांग्रेस के चार सदस्य ही जीते थे। यहां निर्दलीयाें की तादाद अधिक हाेने के कारण भाजपा ने अपना प्रत्याशी खड़ा नहीं किया।

कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीय जीते मनीष चाैधरी काे अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मनीष चाैधरी ने कांग्रेस से तथा उनकी पत्नी संजू देवी ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भरा था। नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन गुरुवार काे संजू देवी ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इस कारण मनीष चाैधरी काे निर्विराेध पालिकाध्यक्ष चुना गया। मनीष चाैधरी और उनकी पत्नी संजू देवी निर्दलीय पार्षद चुने गए थे।

कांग्रेस में सामने आई कलह, डाेटासरा और माकन काे शिकायत
गत विधानसभा क्षेत्र से प्रत्याशी व कांग्रेस की प्रदेश सचिव शोभा सोलंकी ने पूर्व सांसद बद्रीराम जाखड़ से लेकर जिले के प्रभारी निंबाराम गरासिया पर पार्टी का जमकर खराबा करने का अरे लगाया। उन्होंने प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह डाेटासरा, राजस्थान के प्रभारी अजय माकन काे भी सोजत का सिंबल चाेरी हाेने व बिकने के आराेप लगाए है।

नवलगढ़: कांग्रेस को 45 में से 41 पार्षदों का समर्थन
यहां कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी शोयब खत्री का अध्यक्ष बनना तय है। 45 वार्डों वाले नवलगढ़ में कांग्रेस के 33 पार्षद जीतकर आए हैं। पार्टी ने सात निर्दलीय और एक बसपा पार्षद के भी समर्थन का दावा किया है। इन्हें बाड़ेबंदी में रखा गया है। भाजपा ने वार्ड 15 से जीते पूर्व नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष जयप्रकाश शर्मा को मैदान में उतारा है।

44 प्रत्याशियों में से कांग्रेस के 33 पार्षद चुनाव जीत गए। इनमें से भी 7 पार्षद तो निर्विरोध ही जीत गए थे। विजयी प्रत्याशी इन दिनों विधायक डॉ. राजकुमार शर्मा के साथ जयपुर के पर्यटन स्थलों पर घूम रहे हैं। इसमें नवलगढ़ व मुकुंदगढ़ के पार्षद व उनके रिश्तेदार शामिल हैं।

